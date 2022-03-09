BILLINGS — The Eastern AA divisional tournament last week in Belgrade was thrown into chaos, for a moment, at least, when No. 8 seed Belgrade stunned top-seeded Bozeman in the first round.
The Hawks, though, came back to win third place and earn the state tourney berth they were expected to claim.
The Western AA was a bit less dramatic at the top, as No. 1 Helena Capital won the title. Billings Senior was the champion of the East.
Who’s the favorite as the Class AA boys state tourney tips off Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark? Conventional wisdom might suggest that Capital and Bozeman — with identical 19-2 records — are still on a championship collision course.
But that’s why they play the games.
Following is a capsule look at the tournament field, which consists of some usual suspects and a couple surprises:
Billings Senior Broncs
Record: 13-8
Against the field: 2-6 (2-1 vs. Billings Skyview, 0-1 vs. Helena Capital, 0-2 vs. Bozeman, 0-2 vs. Bozeman Gallatin)
About the Broncs: Coach Drew Haws’ team comes in hot, having won six in a row, including three straight last week in Belgrade to win the Eastern AA divisional tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Broncs lost senior starter Liam Romei to a dislocated ankle on Feb. 18, but utilize depth from the likes of Demarcus Johnson, Melo Pine and Cactus Runsabove, a trio that averages 28 points per game. Chazz Haws is the top assist man in AA.
History: Senior has won three state championships in school history but hasn’t appeared in a title game since 1996 under the direction of hall of fame coach Pat O’Connor.
Billings Skyview Falcons
Record: 13-8 (11-8 against Class AA teams)
Against the field: 3-5 (2-0 vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 1-2 vs. Billings Senior, 0-1 vs. Missoula Big Sky, 0-2 vs. Bozeman)
About the Falcons: With two of AA’s premier scorers — Payton Sanders averages 16.6 ppg and Lane Love is at 16.0 — Skyview remains dangerous, especially when you consider the success it has had in recent years under coach Kevin Morales. The Falcons began the season with a 4-6 record but finished with a flourish, going 9-2 down the stretch. Skyview plays aggressive team defense, with averages of 10 steals and 2.3 blocked shots per game.
History: Skyview is the most successful Class AA program of the past seven years. The Falcons have won four state titles in that span, including last season, a 62-60 victory over Great Falls High.
Bozeman Hawks
Record: 19-2
Against the field: 8-1 (3-0 vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 2-0 vs. Billings Skyview, 2-0 vs. Billings Senior, 1-0 vs. Kalispell Glacier, 0-1 vs. Helena Capital)
About the Hawks: Bozeman entered the Eastern divisional as the No. 1 seed but was stunned in the opening round by No. 8 Belgrade. The Hawks regrouped and came back to win third place and earn a berth to state. Their only regular-season loss? A 56-50 setback to Helena Capital. Coach Troy Hostetler’s group is led by Ty Huse, Trent Rogers and Jackson Basye, who all average double figures in points. Basye, Kellen Harrison and Bryson Zanto are the top three 3-point shooters in Class AA.
History: Bozeman has appeared in 19 championship games since 1917 and is seeking its first title (and the 11th in program history) since 2019 when it beat Missoula Hellgate in an overtime thriller.
Bozeman Gallatin Raptors
Record: 11-11
Against the field: 3-7 (2-0 vs. Billings Senior, 1-0 vs. Butte, 0-1 vs. Kalispell Glacier, 0-1 vs. Helena Capital, 0-3 vs. Bozeman)
About the Raptors: Coach Michael Claxton’s team placed fourth at the Eastern divisional tournament to earn a trip to state, which is the two-year-old program’s first. Rylan Schlepp, a Montana State football commit and the Raptors’ top scorer and rebounder, missed the last two games at divisionals with an ankle injury. Schlepp and teammate Quinn Clark are efficient scorers, and are Class AA’s top two shooters in terms of field goal percentage.
History: The Raptors took a step with the first state berth in the young history of the program. Gallatin High School opened in the fall of 2020.
Butte Bulldogs
Record: 6-16 (6-14 against Class AA teams)
Against the field: 0-8 (0-1 vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 0-2 vs. Helena Capital, 0-2 vs. Missoula Big Sky, 0-3 vs. Kalispell Glacier
About the Bulldogs: Butte dropped its first game at the Western divisional tournament in Helena but came back to win two loser-out games by one-point each. That got the Bulldogs, coached by Matt Luedtke, into the third-place game and clinched a state tourney berth. Jace Stenson (14.3 ppg), Kooper Klobucar (12.5 ppg) and Kenley Leary (11.5 ppg) are all double-digit scorers. Stenson and Klobucar both average better than six rebounds per game.
History: The Bulldogs haven’t reached a state championship game since 2007. The program’s last state championship came in 1984.
Helena Capital Bruins
Record: 19-2
Against the field: 9-1 (3-0 vs. Missoula Big Sky, 2-0 vs. Butte, 1-0 vs. Bozeman, 1-0 vs. Billings Senior, 1-0 vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 1-1 vs. Kalispell Glacier)
About the Bruins: If there’s a presumptive favorite, it might be Capital. The Bruins, the Western AA champs, have proven their mettle all year under coach Guy Almquist. Brayden Koch is one of the state’s top all-around players, with per-game averages of 21.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.75 steals per game. Hayden Opitz (11.6 ppg) and Jacob Curry (10.2 ppg) are solid complementary scorers. Opitz is one of AA’s top rebounders.
History: The Bruins’ only state championship came in 2014 and they haven’t been back to the title game since. Their other championship appearances were in 1983 and 2013.
Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack
Record: 10-12
Against the field: 5-4 (3-0 vs. Butte, 1-0 vs. Bozeman Gallatin, 1-1 vs. Helena Capital, 0-1 vs. Bozeman, 0-2 vs. Missoula Big Sky)
About the Wolfpack: Glacier ran off three straight wins at the Western divisional tournament to earn a trip to state, including a victory over Butte in the third-place game. The Wolfpack were one of just two teams to beat Helena Capital this season. Coach Mark Harkins’ team is led in scoring by Connor Sullivan at 12.6 points per game, and Noah Dowler’s 9.1 rebounds per game are among the most in AA. The Wolfpack have won seven of their past 10 games.
History: In the 15-year history of the school, Glacier has appeared in just one state title game, winning it all in 2017.
Missoula Big Sky Eagles
Record: 11-10
Against the field: 5-3 (2-0 vs. Butte, 2-0 vs. Kalispell Glacier, 1-0 vs. Billings Skyview, 0-3 vs. Helena Capital)
About the Eagles: Big Sky beat Missoula foes Sentinel and Hellgate in consecutive games at the Western AA before succumbing to Capital in a tight title game. The Eagles, coached by Ryan Hansen, are led by Caden Bateman’s 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Tre Reed averages 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Big Sky has so far played in 14 games that were decided by less than 10 points.
History: Big Sky’s win over Hellgate at divisionals was its first in nearly 10 years. This will be the program’s first state tourney trip since 2016. The Eagles won the program's only championship in 1997.
