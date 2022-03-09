BOZEMAN — The target is on Lodge Grass’ back at the 2021-22 Class B state boys basketball tournament, which will run from Thursday through Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Indians shared the State B title with Fairfield two years ago after the championship game was canceled because of COVID-19. Lodge Grass won the title outright a year ago over Manhattan, and it enters this week’s tourney three wins away from its second three-peat.
But a third straight trophy is hardly guaranteed. The Indians have only played three games against the other seven State B participants, and Lodge Grass won two of them by one-possession margins.
This year’s State B field includes the 2017 champion (Malta) and the 2018 and 2019 repeat winner (Bigfork), and they might not even be the biggest threats to Lodge Grass’ supremacy.
The tournament will begin Thursday at Worthington Arena with Malta-Three Forks at noon, followed by Bigfork-Manhattan at 1:30 p.m., Lodge Grass-Shelby at 6:30 and Harlem-Eureka at 8.
Here’s a look at the eight State B qualifiers:
Bigfork Vikings
Record: 15-8
Against the field: 4-0 (4-0 vs. Eureka)
About the Vikings: A 55-51 overtime win over Eureka on Feb. 26 gave Bigfork the Western B Divisional title. The Vikings, making their first trip to state since 2019, have won six straight games and went 14-4 in their last 18. Four of their eight losses are to Class A teams, and one was to Kellogg, Idaho, in their season opener.
History: Before 2014, Bigfork had only reached one state title game, which it lost 75-74 to Conrad in 1983. The Vikings beat Columbus 71-62 in the 2014 State B championship game, lost to Choteau in the title game two years later and went back-to-back with four-point wins in 2018 and 2019: 60-56 over Shelby and 47-43 over Missoula Loyola, respectively.
Eureka Lions
Record: 11-13
Against the field: 0-4 (0-4 vs. Bigfork)
About the Lions: Like Bigfork, Eureka began the season 1-4, and its fourth loss was 58-26 at Bigfork. The Lions have gone 10-9 since, including 4-2 in their last six games. They lost to the Vikings 55-54 on Jan. 20 and rebounded from a 55-38 loss at Bigfork on Feb. 19 with Western B Divisional wins over Deer Lodge and Florence-Carlton and a near title game win over Bigfork. Eureka is led by senior guard Gavin Bates, who is averaging 23.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with a 49% field goal rate, according to MaxPreps.
History: Eureka hasn’t reached state since at least 2002-03, which is as far back as the Montana High School Association’s state brackets go. The Lions have never played in a state title game.
Harlem Wildcats
Record: 13-7
Against the field: 2-3 (2-2 vs. Malta, 0-1 vs. Lodge Grass)
About the Wildcats: Harlem began its season with a 77-74 loss to Lodge Grass, and it fell to Malta at home 58-46 two games later. The Wildcats’ up-and-down season continued with a 97-74 win at Malta on Feb. 7 that began a six-game winning streak, which included a 71-56 District 2B title win over Malta. The Mustangs got revenge with an 83-67 win over Harlem in the Northern B Divisional championship game.
History: This is Harlem’s first trip to state since 2007, when it lost in the State B semifinals and consolation final. The Wildcats have reached two state title games and beat Wolf Point 69-67 for the 2002 State B championship.
Lodge Grass Indians
Record: 20-1
Against the field: 3-0 (1-0 vs. Harlem, 1-0 vs. Manhattan, 1-0 vs. Three Forks)
About the Indians: Lodge Grass’ only loss this season was 75-73 to Lame Deer on Feb. 8. Lame Deer finished 18-5 but lost three of its last five games, including 75-73 in overtime to Manhattan in the Southern B Divisional third-place, winner-to-state game. The Indians earned close wins over Lame Deer in their two other matchups and have won five straight games heading into state. Star senior Damon Gros Ventre is averaging more than 30 points per game, including 71 against Huntley Project on Feb. 1. He’s one of five Lodge Grass players with double-digit scoring totals.
History: The Indians are shooting for their third straight state title, a feat they accomplished from 1988-90 with late legend Elvis Old Bull. Lodge Grass also won State B championships in 1980 and 1982 and lost the 1981 title game.
Malta Mustangs
Record: 13-9
Against the field: 3-5 (2-2 vs. Harlem, 1-2 vs. Shelby, 0-1 vs. Three Forks)
About the Mustangs: Malta entered the Northern B Divisional with five loses in its previous eight games, including two to Harlem and one to Shelby. The Mustangs got revenge and clinched a state berth with a 46-42 divisional semifinal win over Shelby, and they earned their first divisional title since 2012 with an 83-67 title win over Harlem. They lost to their first-round state opponent, Three Forks, 59-46 on Dec. 11.
History: Malta is making its first state tournament appearance since 2017, when it beat Anaconda 54-51 for the State B title. The Mustangs won seven state championships before that: in 1971, 1972, 1985, 1996, 1998, 2012 and 2013.
Manhattan Tigers
Record: 16-6
Against the field: 1-2 (1-1 vs. Three Forks; 0-1 vs. Lodge Grass)
About the Tigers: Manhattan has won eight of its last nine games, the one loss being 55-43 to Lodge Grass in the Southern B Divisional semifinals. The Tigers lost to Three Forks 70-49 on Jan. 7 and beat the Wolves 65-63 on Feb. 3. They returned to state with divisional wins in overtime over Columbus and Lame Deer.
History: Manhattan is making its second straight state appearance. The Tigers lost to Lodge Grass in last year’s state title game and to Malta in the 2012 State B championship game. They won state titles in 1964 and 1973.
Shelby Coyotes
Record: 17-7
Against the field: 3-2 (2-1 vs. Malta; 1-1 vs. Manhattan)
About the Coyotes: After an 0-3 start, Shelby has gone 17-4 with only two losses to Class B teams (Fairfield and Malta). Just one of those first three losses came against a Class B team (Florence-Carlton). While the Coyotes fell to Malta at the Northern B Divisional, they beat the Mustangs 70-65 on Jan. 15 and 52-41 on Feb. 12. Rhett Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 Montana commit, scored 39 points in that first Malta win and is averaging 24.5 per game.
History: This is Shelby’s seventh straight state tournament appearance. The Coyotes won State B titles in 1955 and 2008.
Three Forks Wolves
Record: 20-5
Against the field: 2-2 (1-0 vs. Malta, 1-1 vs. Manhattan, 0-1 vs. Lodge Grass)
About the Wolves: Three Forks began the season 7-0 and won five straight going into the Southern B Divisional title game, where it nearly came back from a 23-13 deficit through one quarter against Lodge Grass. The Wolves earned one of the most impressive Class B wins of the season one game earlier, 81-55 over Lame Deer. They’re led by Owen Long and Finnley Tesoro, who both average around 14 points per game.
History: Three Forks is making its fourth state tournament appearance in five years. The Wolves won state titles in 1974 and 2001.
