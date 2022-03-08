The week that every Montana high school basketball fan has waited for is finally here and starting off state tournament week, along with Class A on Wednesday, will be the Class C boys state tournament in Great Falls at the Four Seasons Arena.

Last season, the combined Class C state tournament was held at Lockwood High School and the result was Scobey netting the state championship one year after being named co-champions with Fairview in 2020 after the state title games were canceled in the state due to COVID-19.

While Scobey had a hand in the last two state championships, that won't be the case this year as they weren't among the eight teams that qualified for the tournament in Great Falls and in total, only four teams that qualified last season were able to make their way back: Manhattan Christian, Broadus, Belt and Froid-Lake.

Only one of those teams — Manhattan Christian — was able to advance past the first round and win multiple games before eventually taking third.

This year, boasting a perfect record, the Eagles are among the favorites to win their third Class C state championship and here is a look at each team in Class C boys state tournament. The first game will tip-off at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Manhattan Christian Eagles

Record: 24-0 (Western C Champion)

Against the field: 2-0 (2-0 vs Shields Valley)

About the Eagles: The Eagles have been a fixture on Saturday night at the state tournament over the past few years dating back to former head coach Jeff Bellach and that has continued under Layne Glaus.

Manhattan Christian cruised through the regular season, districts and won the Western C divisional, with only one game decided by single digits, which was an overtime win over West Yellowstone in the district championship.

Seth Amunrud is the leading scorer for the Eagles at more than 17 points per game, while Logan Leep and Mason Venema each average 11. Amunrud proved to be particularly explosive with eight of games of 20 points or more.

History: Manhattan Christian has a total of eight Class C state championship appearances which is double that of any other team in the field. The Eagles have two championships with the most recent coming in 2019 (the other was in 1984), which was also the last year they made the state title game.

Fairview Warriors

Record: 21-4 (Eastern No. 2)

Against the field: 0-3 (0-3 against Froid-Lake)

About the Warriors: The Warriors are the second seed out of the Eastern C and are one of four teams to have won a state championship before in the field. Fairview will be led by Kanyon Taylor and Hunter Sharbono who both average over 16 points a game. Ty Hurley is also still on the sidelines for the Warriors after leading them to a co-state championship back in 2020.

History: Fairview is tied with Belt for the second-most title game appearances of teams in the 2022 field with four. The Warriors also have two state titles just as Manhattan Christian does, the team that just so happens to be their first-round opponent.

Broadus Hawks

Record: 22-2 (Southern C champion)

Against the field: 2-2 (2-2 against Melstone)

About the Hawks: The Hawks are one of four teams that made it back after qualifying for last season's tournament and a big reason for that has been the play of forwards Dillon Gee (16.17 ppg) and Wyatt Gee (10.7 ppg). Marcus Mader also averages 10 a game for Mike Richards' team which has just one senior (Wyatt Gee).

History: Broadus has never won a Class C state basketball championship or reached the title game.

Belt Huskies

Record: 18-4 (Northern No. 2)

Against the field: 1-2 (1-2 against Roy-Winifred)

About the Huskies: Belt is familiar with the Four Seasons Arena after winning three games there during the Northern C Tournament including a challenge game. Kyle Paulson has coached the Huskies to a state title before and Belt is using a familiar formula of stout defense to defeat teams as only three opponents have scored 50 points or more on the Huskies this season. Bridger Vogl is the top scorer at just over 13 a game followed by Reece Paulson who is averaging 10.8.

History: Belt has played in four Class C state championship games with a 2-2 record overall. The Huskies' last title was in 2015, as well as winning back in 1995.

Roy-Winifred Outlaws

Record: 19-2 (Northern C champion)

Against the field: 3-1 (2-1 vs Belt, 1-0 vs Melstone)

About the Outlaws: Led by head coach Dillon Udelhoven, the Outlaws are on a roll and have won their last eight games in a row on their way to winning the 8C championship and Northern C title game, defeating Belt in both. Shad Boyce (12.77 ppg) and Brody Geer (12.08 ppg) both average in double figures.

History: Roy-Winifred has reached just one Class C state title game and that was back in 2013 when the Outlaws defeated Westby-Grenora for the championship. Winifred also has won state title of its own.

Melstone Broncs

Record: 20-4 (No. 2 Southern C)

Against the field: 2-3 (2-2 vs Broadus, 0-1 vs Roy-Winifred)

About the Broncs: Melstone made it back to the state tournament but did so as a representative of the Southern C and not the East. Broadus gave the Broncs fits all year along and caused three of their four losses. Bryce Grebe should also be a familiar (last) name to Class C basketball fans and he averaged over 16 a game for the Broncs this past season. Jason Grebe is of course manning the sidelines once again as head coach and has one championship under his belt already.

History: Melstone has one state championship game appearance in Class C and that came in 2006, when the Broncs won their only state championship.

Froid-Lake Redhawks

Record: 21-0 (Eastern C Champion)

Against the field: 3-0 (3-0 against Fairview)

About the Redhawks: Just like Manhattan Christian, Froid-Lake comes into the Class C state tournament following an undefeated season. Only five times did the Redhawks win by fewer than 20 points and only twice was their margin of victory fewer than 10. They are also experienced having reached the state tournament in 2021 and winning a game before beating knocked out by Christian 56-51 in the consolation semifinals. Head coach Josh Stentoft leads a roster loaded with talent and experience. Javonne Nesbit is the leading scorer with 15.6 points per game followed by Mason Dethman (12.6) and Brett Stentoft (10.7).

History: The Redhawks have never reached the Class C state championship game.

Shields Valley Rebels

Record: 20-7 (No. 2 Western C)

About the Rebels: Shields Valley played its way into the state tournament by upsetting higher-seeded West Yellowstone at the Western A Divisional in a challenge game. The Rebels have more losses than any team in the field but also have a trio of talented scorers in Kaden Acosta, Dylan Flatt and Cole Flatt who combined for 46 points in the challenge game victory. Jacob Fisher is the head coach.

Against the field: 0-2 (0-2 vs Manhattan Christian)

History: Shields Valley has zero Class C state championship games appearances.