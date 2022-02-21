BUTTE — Before two-time Class A leading scorer Dougie Peoples’ 4-point play Saturday night in Dillon sent the Southwestern A championship crowd into a frenzy, the Maroons needed to be within three points of the top-seeded Dillon Beavers.
Butte Central boys basketball coach Brodie Kelly points out that Eric Loos was a huge reason why the Maroons were in the game with a minute to go in the first place.
“Eric was so gutsy tonight,” Kelly said Saturday while on the team bus headed north on I-15. “He made plays on both ends of the floor. He was dealing with two really big, physical posts that he's guarding. He's down banging and crashing boards on our end. Plus, he just brought a lot of emotion and toughness that our team needed.”
After an entire game of crashing into Connor Curnow and Callahan Hoffman, two of the more physically imposing players in Class A, Loos had enough left in the tank to make one of the biggest plays of the game on the offensive end.
“Curnow is as tough as they come,” Kelly said. “Eric just grinding, staying down behind him late in the game was huge.”
With 1:20 to play and the Maroons trailing 51-46, Peoples had a clean look at a long 3-pointer from the top of the key. He pulled the trigger but was off the mark. Sure enough, Loos was there for the offensive rebound and put-back to bring Central within three points.
“He was that way the whole game,” Kelly said. “He was assertive, and he was a difference. He just played with so much energy for us tonight.”
Loos finished with 13 points and as Kelly explained, the box score didn't quantify his value to the Maroons’ victory Saturday.
Much like there was almost an entire game that took place before Peoples’ trey from the left wing went through the hoop to tie the game, there was still a game that needed to be finished after that moment. The Maroons' work wasn't done.
With the decibel levels cranked up after his squad finished erasing a 10-point deficit, Peoples had to knock down a free throw to give Central the lead. And once he did that, the Maroons still had to stop the Beavers … twice.
Check, Check and check.
“That was a huge shock for us,” Kelly said. “But we still had a couple more possessions. Just even late the game, we had a missed free throw at the end of a number of shots that we couldn’t get to fall late. And ultimately, it came down to getting a stop late and even a stop on an in-bound. I can’t tell you how hard it is to get a stop on an out-of-bounds underneath the hoop, especially late in the game. And we grinded it out.”
Central heads to the Western A divisional tournament in Hamilton with a No. 1 seed. The Maroons play Columbia Falls on Thursday at 11 a.m.
