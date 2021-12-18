BILLINGS — Clay Oven did a lot of the dirty work for Billings Central in its 59-57 overtime victory over Miles City on Saturday, but it was his calm demeanor at the free throw line in the waning seconds that ultimately made the difference.
With the game tied 57-57 with 9.7 seconds left, the 200-pound Oven outmuscled Miles City for an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, was fouled, stepped to the line and sank two freebies to provide the Rams with the go-ahead points.
A subsequent 25-foot shot by Dalton Polesky would have won the game for the Cowboys, but it bounced off the rim and Central escaped with a hotly contested Eastern A win.
“Coach (Jim Stergar) had been pushing for offensive rebounds all day,” Oven said of the final sequence. “I tried to do whatever I could. I tried to out-spin the guy on the low block and go get the rebound.”
Oven missed his first three free throw attempts earlier in the game, but in overtime he “just took a deep breath and focused on what needed to be done. Thankfully I was able to do it.”
The Rams trailed by six points in OT after consecutive 3-pointers by Miles City’s Dylan Gundlach and Ryder Lee. But Central chipped away, getting five straight points from Kyler Northrop and a driving shot by J.J. Sanchez to take the lead 56-55 with 32 seconds left.
It was reminiscent of the fourth quarter, when Central saw a six-point advantage of its own evaporate. A layup by Ed Brooks followed by free throws and a drive by Polesky with five seconds left helped send the game to an extra period tied 47-47.
Polesky also hit a half-court shot to beat the buzzer before halftime, which gave the Cowboys momentum.
But it came down to making the correct plays at the end of the game, though both teams had their share of hiccups.
“We’re not doing enough of the little things, and at the end of the day that’s what beat us,” Miles City coach Joel Larson said. “Our kids played hard today, and we only have seven kids right now. We weren’t able to execute the little things at the end of the game.”
The Cowboys are currently without contributors Ben Glasscock, Riley Cline, Logan Muri and Jake Larson due to lingering injuries from the football season. Larson hopes to start getting them back after the upcoming holiday break.
On Saturday, Miles City got 20 points from Polesky and 15 from Lee.
Oven led the Rams with 14 points. Sanchez added 12, while Northrop and Cayden Merchant each scored 10.
Stergar, whose team faces the task of replacing 10 players from last year’s Class A championship squad, left Central’s Nelles Center thinking the Rams might have been more lucky than good on this day.
“The kids have that feeling in their gut right now like, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t have won that game.’ We definitely didn’t execute well,” Stergar said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball a little bit better. We don’t have a lot of experience with spreading the floor like we usually do, which gets us a lot of points late in games. They’re just not used to it yet.
“Miles City, credit them. They took the ball to the hole, got fouled, made free throws, hit some big 3s, hit the offensive glass really hard and kept themselves in the game.”
Photos: Billings Central vs. Miles City boys basketball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.