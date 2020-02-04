One month ago, the Hamilton boys basketball team hosted Butte Central and lost 54-31. On Saturday, the Broncs traveled to Butte and won the rematch 52-47.
Hamilton’s victory extended its winning streak to seven games and helped it move up one spot in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings. The Broncs traded places with Butte Central and are now No. 2. They have beaten everyone on their schedule except for No. 1 Hardin, which edged Hamilton 74-67 at home to open the season.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Broncs, who will play at No. 4 Frenchtown on Thursday. They defeated the other Broncs 54-46 in Hamilton on Jan. 9.
Libby entered the Class A rankings at No. 5 and will have a chance to move up — the Loggers will host Frenchtown on Saturday.
In Class AA, Billings Skyview replaced Great Falls at No. 5. The Falcons are two games worse than Great Falls, but they beat the Bison 65-52 last week and have won five straight. Great Falls can climb back into the top five if it earns a road win over No. 2 Billings West on Friday.
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate, which crushed No. 4 Sentinel on Friday, will play at No. 3 Helena Capital this coming Saturday.
Three teams cracked the Class B rankings: Columbus (No. 8), Deer Lodge (No. 9) and Florence-Carlton (No. 10). Top-ranked Lodge Grass needed overtime to beat No. 3 Colstrip on Thursday, and the road remains rocky — the Indians will play at Huntley Project tonight (Feb. 4).
The Class C rankings now include Froid-Lake (No. 9) and Plains (No. 10).
Records are through Feb. 3
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (11-0)
2. Billings West (10-1)
3. Helena Capital (9-2)
4. Missoula Sentinel (9-2)
5. Billings Skyview (7-4) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hardin (14-0)
2. Hamilton (12-2) (+1)
3. Butte Central (13-2) (-1)
4. Frenchtown (11-3)
5. Libby (11-2) (Previously unranked)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (12-2)
2. Huntley Project (12-2)
3. Colstrip (11-3)
4. Three Forks (11-2)
5. Fairfield (11-3)
6. Lame Deer (11-3)
7. Harlem (12-2) (+2)
8. Columbus (10-4) (Previously unranked)
9. Deer Lodge (11-4) (Previously unranked)
10. Florence-Carlton (8-5) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (13-1)
2. Twin Bridges (14-0)
3. Fort Benton (13-0)
4. Melstone (15-0)
5. Scobey (14-0)
6. Fairview (13-1)
7. Chinook (12-2)
8. Plenty Coups (13-2)
9. Froid-Lake (12-2) (Previously unranked)
10. Plains (11-3) (Previously unranked)
