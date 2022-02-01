EAST HELENA — Winning on the road is never easy. But in the Southwestern A, it's especially difficult and one trip that's become more and more difficult is East Helena.
The Vigilantes boys and girls basketball teams are in their first season of varsity basketball at the Class A level and Tuesday's results — a sweep at the hands of both Hamilton teams — is just another step in the learning process.
For the Hamilton girls, who notched a 45-38 win over the Vigilantes, it's something they've experienced too, following a trip to the Class A state tournament a season ago.
"It's always good to get a win on the road," Hamilton girls head coach Richard Griffin said. "We had a tough weekend and it's a long trip over here, on a school day, so for the kids to come out and scrape and get a win -- that's good."
Scrape is the perfect adjective to describe the first half between the Broncs and East Helena girls. The Vigilantes got some early buckets from Montana Pierson and led 8-6 after one. But the Broncs rallied and at intermission, the score was tied at 14-14.
After losing by 19 points to Hamilton in the first meeting, East Helena was aiming for an upset of the second-place team in the Southwest A but in the third quarter, thanks to a slew of buckets from Mya Winkler, who finished with 16, the Broncs extended their lead to eight.
Yet, Pierson continued to score and two third-quarter hoops trimmed the lead back down to three and after three quarters, it was 32-27 Hamilton.
In the final stanza, Pierson scored a 3-point play that trimmed the lead to four with six minutes left. However, Hamilton continued to feed the ball down low to Winkler and was able to salt away its 10th win of the season (10-3, 5-1).
"Having those veterans helps," Griffin said. "It puts us in a situation at the end where we can let them make plays. These girls have played in a lot of big games and that experience helps."
Experience is one thing East Helena lacks, but the Vigilantes are getting it and with three games to go until the district tournament, it's starting to show.
"We have shown a lot of growth," East Helena girls head coach Carson Bender said. "We have two freshmen that are playing a lot of minutes and all of that stuff but we just keep telling kids: 'As long as we keep taking a step forward every game, we'll get to where we need to be.'"
"But I'm proud of how much growth they have had," he added. "And how hard they are playing."
No one played harder than Pierson, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Dymon Root added eight. Winkler was the leading scorer for Hamilton with 16, while Layne Kearns pitched in with nine.
"They have improved a lot in just one season," Griffin said of East Helena. "Don't overlook them. They have some scrappy players and their coach is doing a great job. I'm impressed."
Hamilton boys start fast, hold on over East Helena
In the boys game, Hamilton started fast as Cole Dickmore knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter and another in the second as the Broncs built an 26-9 halftime lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish on their way to a 51-40 triumph.
When it was all said and done, Hamilton made seven attempts from beyond the arc in the win and it seemed like every time East Helena made a run, the Broncs found a way to hit from deep.
Two of the seven makes from the Broncs came via Tyson Rostad, who hit two 3-point daggers in the fourth quarter, including one with less than two minutes to go in order to put the win on ice.
In spirt of that, East Helena refused to go down without a fight and scored 31 points in the second half, allowing the Vigilantes to cut six points off the lead.
"I thought we played a lot better in the second half," East Helena boys head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "We shot better in the second half and played better defense. We just chipped away and I'm proud of them for that. We just have to keep grinding and getting better in practice and find a way to play four quarters."
East Helena (2-13) got a game-high 17 points from Kobe Mergenthaler along with 10 from Colter Charlesworth. The Vigilantes will host Corvallis on Saturday while the girls team will be on the road, also against the Blue Devils.
The Hamilton boys earned their 11th win of the season and will take on Dillon Saturday, along with the girls team. Both games will be in Hamilton.
