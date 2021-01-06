Damon Gros Ventre

Lodge Grass' Damon Gros Ventre drives to the basket as Hardin's Eric Wood defends on Jan. 16, 2020, at Lodge Grass High School.

 COURTESY TOMMY ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY

BILLINGS — A limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend next Wednesday's basketball games between Hardin and Lodge Grass at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

The Crow tribal schools will sell 2,900 tickets for the girls and boys games, Hardin athletic director Jon Wrzesinski told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. Metra's capacity for basketball is 10,500.

Physical distancing and face coverings will be required for fans who attend Wednesday's games, as per Yellowstone County's COVID-19 guidelines. The event fits the criteria for what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider "higher risk" gatherings: "medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area."

The Hardin and Lodge Grass varsity girls will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys game is scheduled to follow at 7:30.

Hardin was victorious in both of last year's games on Elvis Old Bull Day in Lodge Grass. The Bulldogs won the girls game 81-45 and beat the Indians 112-92 in the boys contest.

Both the Hardin boys and girls earned Class A state co-championships last season, and the Lodge Grass boys received a co-State B title.

Tags

Load comments