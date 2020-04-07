BILLINGS — Hardin senior guard Trae Hugs will continue his basketball career at Williston State, he told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
Hugs said he was also considering Montana State-Northern, Dawson Community College and Miles CC.
Hugs has earned Class A all-state honors in each of the last two seasons and helped the Bulldogs reach the last three State A title games (they won in 2018 and earned a co-championship this year). He averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this regular season and led all Class A players with 85 steals (4.7 per game).
Williston (North Dakota) State competes in the NJCAA.
