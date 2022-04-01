BOZEMAN — RJ Ramone felt like it was exactly where his team belonged: playing in the Class B state championship game at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
It’s a place most boys basketball fans didn’t expect to find the Harlem Wildcats.
There were many reasons for that — one being the Lodge Grass Indians. With their No. 1 ranking most of the year, individual scoring records, and a quest for a three-peat, they filled the newspapers and minds of opponents.
“We weren’t really talked about all year — no one believed in this team aside from those closest to us," Ramone recalled.
Harlem was not ranked until the end of the season, when it cracked the 406mtsports.com top 10. The Wildcats won districts, took second at divisionals to Malta, and finished with a 16-9 record.
The Malta Mustangs, also part of District 2B, were in and out of the top 10 all year. Harlem went 2-2 against them.
All year, Lodge Grass, Lame Deer, Fairfield and Three Forks stole the limelight.
But Ramone thought it was about time people started talking about the Harlem Wildcats. A team full of seniors who wanted to go out on top. A tight-knit group that had been playing together since elementary school.
When Rope John Ramone was in the third grade, he joined a team called the Hi-Line Outlaws coached by Myron Hoops. They competed in local tournaments and soon RJ took it upon himself to practice on his own as well. The local gym was always open and he took full advantage.
“My motivation for all the hard work is remembering the tough losses that put us out," he said. "You have to remember that there is always someone better out there.”
All that work landed Ramone on the varsity for four years, earning all-state twice. His senior year he averaged 24.9 point and seven rebounds per game. He had several 30-plus scoring games and performed best when the team needed it most.
Fast forward to the Friday night of the state tournament, to what many are calling one of the best high school basketball games they’ve ever seen.
Harlem needed Ramone to step up if it it was to have a chance against a Lodge Grass team seeking to replicate the three-peat of the legendary Elvis Old Bull's reign from 1988 to 1990. In a deafening gym without an empty seat, the game saw 16 ties and 11 lead changes in a fast-paced back-and-forth style of play.
Before the game, Ramone couldn't help but think of the All-American Indian Shootout tournament in December, when Harlem lost by two points to the Indians.
“I was really excited to play," he said. "I just remember how close it was the first time. I wanted revenge so bad. They are always so talked about and I just wanted to play them again.”
That early loss fueled Ramone for the task ahead. He put up 24 points and hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win. But it wasn’t your regular scene afterward.
Sure, Harlem was elated, but what the Wildcats did immediately after the buzzer was one of the most memorable moments of the night.
They consoled the losing team — a team with immense pressure on its backs. The team heavily favored to win.
“I have a lot of respect for Damon Gros Ventre and Ty Moccasin," Ramone said. "We played them quite a bit growing up and they always got the better hand. They wanted it really badly and put in a ton of work in the weight room in the offseason. They are just really respectful people.”
The win set up a showdown with the Three Forks Wolves in a gym so loud you could hardly hear the starting lineups. Coach Geno LeValdo's message to his players was to be relentless and be proud.
The 72-57 final score didn’t reflect the season, the emotions, the tough breaks or the lack of recognition all year. But it did reflect a group who believed and endured a hard-fought season that came to an end in a way not many thought it would.
The hardest part was knowing they didn’t save their best for last. After winning thrillers on Thursday and Friday night, they didn’t have enough in the tank for the third night.
“We could have played much better," Ramone said. "There were so many emotions. I knew it was my last game and I fouled out. It was hard to realize that it all was over right there. I was disappointed. We were disappointed.”
Ramone has much to hang his hat on, though. A member of the 1,000-point club, he helped Harlem reach the championship game for the first time since 2002, when the Wildcats took down rival Wolf Point. He is part of an elite club who can say they scored over 50 points in a single game.
An enrolled Assiniboine member on the Fort Belknap Reservation, Ramone has made his people proud. He has brought hope and healing to a place that lives and breathes basketball. He has sparked dreams for future Harlem Wildcats.
Ramone has helped remind people all over the state of the basketball-rich culture up on the Hi-Line.
“Harlem hasn’t been talked about for boys basketball in quite a long time and it just gives us some recognition," he said. "We helped give our town something to be proud of and it’s cool to show where we come from.”
Ramone hopes to take his winning ways to the college level, but for now he will revel in a season with an impact that extends far beyond trophies and awards.
