HELENA -- Twice this season, the Helena High boys basketball team has given up a fourth-quarter lead and lost in overtime.
Yet, on Tuesday, the shoe was on the other foot, the foot of the Bulldogs, who lost a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, before eventually losing to the Bengals 66-59 in overtime at the Jungle.
"It feels amazing," Helena's Kaden Huot said. "We need to get to that fourth spot, so that was huge for us."
Huot, who has been coming off the bench recently due to an injury, was also huge in making it happen.
With Helena trailing 44-37 and time running out, Huot went to work.
The sophomore has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot, but it didn't stop him from hitting five 3-pointers Saturday in another come-from-behind win over Kalispell, or from connecting on back-to-back treys against Butte, trimming the Bulldog lead to 44-43 with less than two minutes left.
Huot again! Lead down to 44-43. pic.twitter.com/9V83clvanT— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 5, 2020
Jake Olson answered and hit a three of his own to put Butte back up four. However, two Helena seniors simply refused to go quietly into the night.
First, Logan Brown scored, snaring an offensive rebound and putting the ball back in. Then, Hayden Ferguson tied the game. He missed a shot to tie on the Bengals previous possession, but he made his second attempt count and the hoop eventually sent the game into overtime, tied up at 47-47.
Tied up. Butte headed to line at other end. 47-47. 23.3 left. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Smwt3dQ4na— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 5, 2020
"On the first it was so close," Ferguson said. "And then it was just a relief I guess, getting it tied up."
Rallying from seven down to force overtime was plenty of work in its own right, yet the Bengals weren't finished and wanted to be sure their overtime record didn't fall to 0-3.
Butte grabbed the advantage early in the extra session, but Helena answered with a deep ball once again, this time from Dexter Tedesco. Moments later, Sam Norum hit a hook shot and Helena was in front 52-49.
Norum hits the hook. 52-49. Bengals lead. 2:29 OT. 5-0 run. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ZK6YVTr1AD— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 5, 2020
The Bengals wouldn't trail again.
And a charge taken by Ferguson, in overtime, was big in preventing that.
"It's all about the little things," Ferguson said. "Kaden Huot sparked us again like he did against Flathead and if we can get a bunch of people scoring like that, not everyone has to score 20 a night."
With the ball and a two-possession lead, free throws from Brown and Tedesco helped wrapped things up late, as well as a layup by Brown, which pushed the lead to eight with 44 seconds left in overtime.
"We hadn't won an overtime game yet," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "I was proud of the way the boys competed. They never gave up, they were struggling at the line but they stepped up in overtime and got the win."
Huot wasn't Helena's leading scorer, that distinction went to Ferguson, who finished with 18, yet his spark off the bench was essential and so were his 13 points.
"The last two games, he has given us a spark offensively," Day said of Huot said. "It's going to be huge for us and he is finally playing like the Kaden Huot I expected at the beginning of the season and you look at all these football guys, Logan, Hayden, they are all just starting. I like the direction that we are going."
Brown and Tedesco joined Ferguson and Huot in double figures with 10 points each, while Brown also added a game-high 17 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.
Olson was the top scorer for Butte and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Blake Drakos also managed 13.
"They made plays down the stretch and we didn't," Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. "Both teams played hard and it was a really fun game to be a part of, disappointing that we lost obviously, but really proud of the effort and proud of my guys."
The win keeps Helena (5-7, 4-4) within a game of Glacier for fourth place in the Western AA standings, while Butte (3-6, 4-9) is now three back in the loss column and two behind the Bengals for fifth.
