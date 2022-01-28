BILLINGS — During Billings Central’s Class A state championship run last season, Zach Herriford didn’t have much of a role. This season it’s much different.
Herriford is now a key component for the Rams, and the lanky senior wing delivered Friday night to help spur a 77-56 victory over Southeast A rival Hardin at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Herriford hit three 3-pointers in the first two minutes as Central built a nine-point lead. As a team, the Rams shot 7 of 8 from beyond the arc in the opening eight minutes, and finished the game with 13 3-pointers.
Hardin, playing in its third game in three nights, did its best to keep pace in the first half, though it trailed by 10 at intermission. The Rams’ ability to shoot consistently and not turn the ball over — Central had just nine giveaways all night — carried them to victory.
“We’ve been trying to give the guys freedom on fast breaks, and that’s the best time to get 3s off,” Central coach Jim Stergar said. “I feel like we have some pretty good shooters. If these guys get loose early in transition it’s tough to pick them up, and we want to let ’er fly.
“I thought our ball-handling was really good. We took care of the basketball, and that really helps when you do that. The second half was a lot better on defense. We gave up 20 in the second half, and that’s a big difference.”
Herriford referred to Central’s shooting as a “heat check,” and it certainly was.
Herriford’s first 3-point attempt went in 10 seconds into the game, which was a harbinger for the rest of the first quarter. A.J. Ulrichs followed with a 3 of his own, and then Herriford — feeling it — hit back-to-back from the arc.
Kyler Northrop buried two more 3-pointers in the quarter and big man Cayden Merchant added another. In the first half, Central made 8 of 11 from the arc.
“Once one goes in it brings the energy, and you just try to keep doing it over and over again,” Herriford said.
“He’s always been a kid that can shoot it and score in multiple ways,” Stergar said of Herriford. “He’s a pretty good offensive player, and defensively he’s one of our best rebounders. He just needs to have that confidence to do what he did tonight.”
Hardin made things interesting in the third quarter, refusing to give in to the Rams’ hot start. When Jadence Archilta made a spinning shot on the low block at the 3:25 mark of the third, the Bulldogs trailed 36-32.
Hardin lost by four points to Class B Lodge Grass in an emotional game at Metra on Wednesday, then needed overtime to get past Southeast division foe Lockwood on Thursday. After Friday’s loss to Central, the Bulldogs were still in their locker room talking it out more than 30 minutes after the game ended.
Stergar didn’t buy the notion that the Rams had any sort of freshness advantage.
“Those kids don’t get tired,” he said. “I know it was their third game in a row, but we were just as tired and we hadn’t played a game. We had to be ready, and I thought our guys finished the game well.”
It was the first contest for Central in six days, and served as atonement for a one-point loss in Miles City last week in which the Cowboys won with two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.
After the Miles City loss, Herriford said the Rams “came back Monday and practiced really hard every single day of the week. We practiced like we play and it prepared us for the game tonight, and it showed.”
The Rams added a couple more timely shots in the second half against Hardin to pull away, as Merchant, Northrop and J.J. Sanchez all hit on 3-point attempts to put Central comfortably ahead again.
Herriford finished with 13 points while Northrop had a game-high 23, including five 3s. Merchant added 16 and Sanchez scored 14 points.
The 6-foot-6 Archilta had 16 points for Hardin. Teammate Keenan Wuttnee also had 16. But Hardin faded as the second half progressed, and finished by making only six field goals after halftime (and only three 3s overall).
Central snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its overall record to 8-5. Hardin slipped to 6-7.
“Tonight was a step forward for everybody,” Stergar said. “It was good. And it starts with taking care of the basketball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.