HELENA — Helena Capital will send both basketball teams to the Class AA State Tournament in Great Falls next week. The Bruin boys beat Missoula Big Sky 50-42 behind a big second half and the girls dispatched Kalispell Flathead 55-38 in play-in games to advance.
A rough first half for the Bruin boys against Big Sky gave way to a second half that was equal parts offense and defense. After shooting 21.7 percent and having as many turnovers as field goals in the opening 16 minutes, Capital shot 65 percent in the closing two quarters and turned the Eagles over another 14 times.
“Super excited for the kids, really proud of them...Second quarter was a rough quarter for us and we were really struggling, [Big Sky was] doing a great job defensively,” Capital boys head coach Guy Almquist said. “We just talked about ‘we gotta start letting it rip here.’ We played nervous in the first half, if we’re honest. We challenged [the players] at halftime, and they challenged each other and that run to start the second half was amazing.”
Trailing by eight points at the break, Capital used that scorching-hot effort from the field to reel off a 17-0 run and seize a nine-point advantage in the third quarter.
Junior Brayden Koch had 14 of his 17 points in that second half, including a two-handed dunk that propelled Capital out in front. That was part of seven consecutive points for Koch who finished the game 6-for-11 from the field.
“A little more determination, a little more will,” Almquist said of Koch’s second half performance. “I think just like everyone else, he was a little nervous, a little off his game in the first half. Again, they were playing good defense, you gotta give Big Sky credit, that’s a good basketball team. Him to get going, I think, that led to some confidence with our other guys.”
Senior Malachi Syvrud also broke into double digits in the win with 10 points, but it was his game-high eight steals that helped the Bruins hold a 25-6 advantage in points off turnovers on Thursday night.
“We really talked more about offense than defense because we needed to score so we could get into our pressure,” Almquist said of the halftime message to his team. “We couldn’t score, so we had a hard time getting into our pressure, and oftentimes our defense leads to our offense. Getting a couple early baskets, I think, really helped confidence-wise. Once we got it to about even, I think we played pretty loose, and that’s what we needed to do.”
As a team, the Bruins forced 22 total Big Sky turnovers and held the Eagles to 34.8 percent shooting in the game’s final 16 minutes, a mark that included an 0-for-8 performance from 3-point range. With their pressure after made baskets, the Bruins limited Big Sky to just 18 second half points after scoring just 16 themselves in the opening second quarters.
Juniors Caden Bateman and Shane Shepherd both had 10 first half points for Big Sky, but were held to just four combined points down the stretch. Still, that duo combined for 24 points on 11-for-18 shooting in the loss as the only Eagles to break into double figures. Senior Kade Olson also chipped in eight points on 3-for-7 shooting.
Sophomore Hayden Opitz was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer on Thursday with eight points, while junior Trysten Mooney and senior Tyler Tenney each contributed six points in Capital’s win.
Thursday represented Capital’s fifth-straight win and caps off a tremendous ascension up the Western AA rankings ahead of the state tournament.
“It’s a big win for us,” Koch said. “About two weeks ago, we were the No. 6 seed...We had about four games after that within a week. Came out and battled, got the second seed coming into state, so I feel pretty good about that.”
The Capital boys will begin their state title run on Wednesday in Great Falls as the No. 2 seed from the west. The Bruins will play the No. 3 seed from the east.
“I’m pretty proud of the guys,” Almquist said. “We know what’s ahead of us next week and it’s going to be a tough competition. Just two weeks ago, we were sitting in sixth place and now we’re going as the No. 2 seed in the west. It’s kind of amazing. What we’ve shown in terms of our guts and our pride in each other and playing for each other these last couple of weeks is pretty exciting.”
Capital girls ease by Kalispell Flathead
For their 13th-straight win of the season and to punch their ticket to the Class AA State Tournament, the Capital girls handled Kalispell Flathead on Thursday night. Like in so many of their games this season, the Bruins simply overpowered the Bravettes to move to 14-1 on the season.
“It’s a big deal,” Capital girls head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of the win. “They’ve put in a lot of work this season. It’s not easy to make it to the state tournament, there’s teams that wish they were in our spot. I’m proud of our girls, I thought we came out really ready to go. They tried to do the triangle-and-two against us, and we were able to have other kids hit shots and step up and that was huge for us.”
Up by 10 points at the end of the first quarter and leading by 16 at halftime, Capital stretched its advantage to as big as 29 points in the fourth period. Seniors Dani and Paige Bartsch combined for 25 points as the Bruins shot 36.2 percent from the field for the game.
Senior Mara McGinley knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points as the third and final Bruin to notch double figures in the win.
With a trip to Great Falls on the line as the defending co-champions in Class AA, Capital held Flathead to just 0.73 points per possession despite a 14-2 run by the No. 7 seeded Bravettes to end the game.
“I’m pretty glad we’re going into [the state tournament],” Paige said. “I knew Flathead was going to come in and play really hard and it was going to be a tough game. They’re a difficult team…I was coming in a little nervous, but I think our team came out and played really well together. We just came out focused and were ready to play.”
Flathead shot just 29.2 percent from the field overall, but turned Capital over 11 times and kept the Bruins to a 6-for-20 performance from 3-point range. Nevertheless, the home team turned 10 Flathead mistakes into 12 points while out-rebounding its opponent 48-32 overall, and 21-11 on the offensive glass.
Dani had a game-high five offensive boards as part of a larger 13-rebound performance and double-double. Senior Jaymee Sheridan chipped in four points for Capital, but was credited with nine of her team’s 20 assists, while sophomore Kayla Almquist dropped in four points with three assists.
“Our team has really good continuity, they trust each other, they enjoy each other, and so I think that just says a lot about who they are and where we’re at right now,” Garcin-Forba said. “They all have a common goal and it’s a shared goal, it’s not an individual thing for them. I think that’s gonna lead to success for us next week.”
Flathead freshman Kennedy Moore scored a team-high 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting to go with her five rebounds and three assists. No other Bravette cracked double figures on Thursday, but senior Kuyra Seigel added eight points and sophomore Akilah Kubi contributed seven in the loss.
The Capital girls will represent the Western AA as the No. 2 and play the No. 3 seed from the east on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Great Falls.
“Going into the tournament anything can happen,” Paige said. “We’re playing some pretty good eastern teams, so we still gotta prepare for that.”
