HELENA — Capital’s boy’s basketball team was playing some of its best basketball toward the end of last season and rode that wave to a fourth place in the Class AA state playoffs. The girls won their second-straight state championship last season, beating Missoula Hellgate and removing that pesky “co” from their champion status after a COVID-altered 2020 season.
A new season begins Friday, one that will welcome fans back into local gyms. The Capital girls are looking to reload after graduating a slew of talent. The Bruin boys have their eyes set on sending their group of four seniors out with a state title.
“We’ve got a lot of potential,” senior Brayden Koch said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors, so I think we’ve gotta set high standards, high goals for ourselves. We’ve got a state championship on our mind, and we just wanna play together and have a fun season.”
Koch is the big piece back for the Bruins. He was All-State as a junior after averaging 18.8 points per game and knocking down 48 3-pointers (fifth-best in Class AA). Trysten Mooney, Capital’s top assist man from last year, also helps anchor a senior class that features Jamey Michelotti and Jacob Curry.
Hayden Opitz, a junior who averaged 9.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds a season ago, also returns for the Bruins.
“Brayden, and the three other seniors that we’ll have, are gonna provide a lot of leadership,” Capital boys head coach Guy Almquist said. “I feel very comfortable with that. They’re kids that work hard and do the right thing. I think this group has a lot of potential. We have a couple things in our favor. We like to play with and for each other, I think it’s a very cohesive unit…
“I think we’re pretty versatile. We’ve got a little bit more size this year, I think we can still get up and down the floor. Can win in a lot of different ways. I think that bodes well once you get towards the end of the year.”
The word potential always seems to make the rounds this time of year, but Almquist said his players are also focused. Focused on the day-to-day processes that lay the foundation for a good team and a good season. Doing that, he said, can set teams – and hopefully his – up to be the best version of itself down the stretch.
Much like last year, expect Koch to be a big part of Capital’s offense. Teams will be keying on that, this year more than ever, and so Almquist recognizes the need to be varied in an offensive approach that can feature some other good scorers.
“Brayden is a special talent, there’s no question about that,” Almquist said. “We’re gonna strive to be balanced…We’ve got a lot of good players and I think you’re gonna see that. We wanna be balanced. He’s going to score his within the offense. Obviously there’s going to be teams that we play that strive to take him away. We understand that and that’s why that balance is key. I think we’ve got some kids – some now seniors and some now juniors that know that opportunity lies ahead.”
Almquist said he sees his team potentially being multiple on defense. He hopes rebounding and being able to keep teams off of the scoreboard will be strengths of his team this season.
Friday, at Gallatin, it begins.
“Kids have been working hard,” Almquist said. “They’re anxious for basketball season. Feels like it’s been a long wait. They’re ready to have a crowd, people in the stands supporting them. They’re excited to play with each other. It’s been a good couple weeks of practice and we’re ready to get after it on Friday.”
Capital girls look to ‘create their own identity’ after roster turnover
The Bruins lost a lot of high-impact players from the last couple seasons. Dani and Paige Bartsch, Audrey Hofer, Jaymee Sheridan, Mara McGinley and others all graduated, leaving head coach Katie Garcin-Forba and the team to find a new way forward.
“I see a lot of excitement,” Garcin-Forba said of her team. “They’re ready to start their own kinda run and tradition. Kinda create their own identity after last year’s team. I just think they’re excited. We’re excited to see – roll the ball out and just go play a game.”
Rachael Stacey, Parklyn Heller and Brandy Carlson make up the senior class for Capital this year, and Garcin-Forba said at least two of them will start in the early-going.
Capital’s roster also features a good class of sophomores and juniors that are looking to make an impact.
“These girls are part of a tradition that we’ve tried to build here at Capital High where we’ve had success at the sub-varsity [level],” Garcin-Forba said. “Now that carries over where we hope they’re ready to be at the varsity level. We have a lot of good younger players. We’ve got a lot of talent that now it’s their opportunity to step up and take advantage of their time to show what they can do and carry on that tradition for us.”
Stacey said that in the last couple weeks of practice she has noticed some chemistry starting to build. She anticipates this year’s team being faster than last year’s in its ability to push the basketball and get to the rim.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how we surprise teams,” Stacey said. “They haven’t really seen any of us in a varsity game. I think we’re really going to surprise teams with how fast we can be and versatile we can be.”
That is an observation that Garcin-Forba backs up, and is something she believes can help her team on both ends of the floor.
“We’re really quick,” Garcin-Forba said. “We can get out and defend and I think we can push tempo a lot. We’re long on the wings, and even our post players are really athletic. I see that being a strength where we can just do different things than we have been able to do in the past because we’re a little bit more athletic.”
Capital’s girl’s team begins its title defense on Friday, at home, against Gallatin. Tip off at the Bears Den is scheduled for 7 p.m.
