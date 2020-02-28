The Helena Capital boys basketball team loves to shoot the 3-ball and if the Bruins do it as well as they did Friday night in Kalispell against Glacier, the rest of the Western AA better watch out.
Bridger Grovom, the Bruins all-time leader in 3-point field goals, added four more in his total on his way to 15 points. Brayden Koch added three treys and Trevor Swanson, who scored 20, made two as Capital hit 11 times from downtown in a 87-59 road win.
Koch wound up with 19 points for the Bruins, while Parker Johnston finished with 16. Capital improved to 13-4 overall on the season and 10-3 in the Western AA with one game to go Saturday against Flathead.
Weston Price scored a game-high 21 points in the loss for the Wolfpack (8-9, 5-8), who made seven 3-pointers compared to 11 for the Bruins. Anthony Heath pitched in with 12 and Drew Engellant also managed nine.
The win by the Bruins could also be helpful for Helena High, which wrapped up at least the No. 5 seed in the Western AA with a road win over Kalispell Flathead Friday night 53-42.
Hayden Ferguson led a strong effort from the Bengals with 23 points. Helena big man Sam Norum also added 14 points and three blocks.
The Bengals (7-10, 6-7) can wrap up the fourth seed with a win over Glacier Saturday. The two teams will play at 2 p.m. Capital and Flathead will also play Saturday in Kalispell at the same time.
