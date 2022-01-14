HELENA — A 20-point second quarter, one that saw Helena Capital’s boy’s basketball team limit Kalispell Glacier to just five points, helped make up the difference in a 71-49 Bruins win on Friday night in the Bears Den.
“I thought in the second quarter we got a lot more deflections that we turned into transition,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “We’re at our best when our defense is turning into our offense…I think it took a little bit for us to adjust to how quickly they were gonna push the ball ahead. I thought in that second quarter we got [Glacier] going a little faster, maybe, than they wanted. It turned into transition buckets and got us a nice lead.”
Capital maintained its unblemished record with the 22-point runaway victory, advancing to 6-0 on the season. Hayden Opitz paced the Bruins with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Brayden Koch added 21 points – including two dunks – four steals and three rebounds. Jacob Curry added 12 points.
“I feel like today was one of the first times we really played as a team and moved the ball well all around, getting everyone shots,” Opitz said. “Getting offensive rebounds and just finishing around the rim.
“[Twenty-four points] is my best so far, but I’m more worried about the win. It was a great win and we played good today.”
The Bruins led by 18 points at halftime, but Capital’s initial five minutes of the game were not pretty. Glacier jumped out to a 5-0 start and led 7-3 when Almquist called a timeout. From there, Capital reeled off a 33-11 run to end the first half.
“I think the message was, ‘play harder and play better,’” Almquist said of the timeout. “That was pretty much it. I’m having to relay that message in the first three minutes of each half a little too often, so that’s something we’ve gotta work on.”
Glacier committed 13 turnovers in the first half. Capital logged seven team steals in the first 16 minutes. The Wolfpack was limited to just five points in the second quarter, two of which came at the halftime buzzer.
Off steals and deflections, Capital pushed the ball in transition, often finding Opitz around the rim or at the high-post area for a high-percentage shot. Koch flushed a transition bucket in the first half, and Jamey Michelotti and Tyler Kovick both took charges in the second quarter.
“Second quarter hurt us…We let them get out and run,” Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. “We’ve talked about that a lot, trying to slow them down in transition. [Capital] got out and went and got some easy buckets and we didn’t convert on our end. They’re fast, they’re a great team. We talked about, against great teams, you’ve gotta play well. In that second quarter we didn’t play well enough.”
Noah Dowler paced the Wolfpack with 12 points. Nolan Hyde (11) and Ty Olsen (10) joined him in double figures. Glacier totaled just eight made field goals in the first half on 36.4 percent shooting, but surpassed 54 percent in the final 16 minutes.
With an 8-0 run out of the halftime break, Glacier cut Capital’s advantage to 10 points. That, however, was the closest Glacier ever got as the Bruins reeled off a 10-4 run to amass a 16-point cushion.
“When we ran the offense, I thought we got nice looks,” Harkins said. “Capital, their defense sped us up at times and we were hurried and we turned the ball over.”
Curry and Koch each notched four steals in Friday’s win. Capital logged 11 as a team and turned Glacier over 18 times. The Bruins utilized two different zone defenses as well as a couple different versions of a full-court press. That effort limited Glacier to well under one point, on average, per possession and kept the Wolfpack from breaking the 50-point mark.
“Team defense is one of the most important parts of us winning games,” Capital’s Trysten Mooney said. “When we play defense, it translates to offense and that’s when we’re really playing good…When we’re moving around and throwing the ball ahead and getting rebounds, that’s when we’re at our best.”
There is little rest to be had for a Capital team fresh off its second Western AA win of the season. Kalispell Flathead is in town and scheduled to play the Bruins on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Let it build a little confidence in each other and realize that the only thing that matters is the next one,” Almquist said. “We gotta go home, get to bed and prepare for a Flathead team that would love to come in here and beat us…It’s good practice for tournament time with a back-to-back. You get to test the maturity of your basketball team on these back-to-backs. We’ll get up early and get some film and adjust our sights to our next opponent.”
