It is early in the prep basketball season, but Helena Capital’s boy’s team is already making waves. With a stout second-half defensive effort, the Bruins knocked off Billings West – the No. 1-ranked boys AA team in the 406mtsports.com rankings – by a final of 60-49 on Friday night.
“It took a little while for us to get used to their speed and quickness,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “That’s an athletic team, they’re good with the ball. They really spread the floor on you and we had to guard…I thought we showed good poise and toughness hanging in that game until we could kinda get control. When we did get ahead, made one nice final push. Executed much better offensively in the second half. That’s a really good win for us because I think that’s an excellent ball club.”
Deadlocked 27-27 at the halftime break, Capital emerged from the locker room on a mission. Playing a handful of different defenses, including variations of a zone and some man-to-man, the Bruins clamped down, not allowing a fourth-quarter point until more than six minutes into the stanza.
Capital took a five-point advantage into the final eight minutes of play, and reeled off a 13-0 run, seizing an 18-point edge deep in the fourth quarter.
“At the end of the day, the zone was just working better,” Almquist said. “We were just doing a better job in that. Rebounding out of it. Getting out in transition better out of it. Until it was broke, we weren’t going to fix it. Kids did a good job.”
West shot just 28 percent (7-for-25) from the field in the second half. After connecting on five 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes, the Golden Bears managed just two triples in the second half, on 12 attempts.
Billy Carlson scored West’s first field goal of the fourth quarter at the 1:20 mark. West did respond with a 7-0 run late in the contest, trimming Capital’s lead to 58-47, but at that point, the game was already out of reach.
“We gotta do a little bit better job of communicating on defense,” West head coach Kelly Darragh said. “That’s been something we’ve been working on and we’ve gotta get better [at] if we wanna play with teams like Capital. I thought we were a little more aggressive in the first half. We were taking good shots, but we were also penetrating and getting to the hoop and getting some good kick-outs…
“I think in the second half we just kinda settled and wanted to shoot a lot of 3-pointers. We didn’t get a lot of action at the high post area against their zone. We just settled a little bit, and when you’re not shooting well, that’s not a good thing to do.”
Trysten Mooney and Brayden Koch were very active at the top of Capital’s 2-3 zone in the second half. The pair combined for five steals in the victory and Capital collected eight as a team. Those turnovers led to 19 Bruins points, 15 more than West got off seven Capital mistakes.
“They get in passing lanes, for sure,” Almquist said of his two guards. “We don’t want to play a passive zone, we want to play a pressure zone. Those two can get after the ball, get in the passing lanes, get some tips. When you get two or three of those per game and turn them into easy lay-ups, that’s when we can go on our runs.”
West led Friday night’s contest for much of the first half. The Golden Bears jumped out to a 17-11 advantage in the first quarter, and held a 20-17 lead eight minutes into the action.
Koch knocked down a deep 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to eat into that deficit, and mid-way through the third quarter, got a steal and lay-up that tied the game at 22-22.
Carlson poured in 10 first-half points and finished with 18 for the Golden Bears. Sam Phillips added nine points and three rebounds, while Gabe Hatler scored eight points and dished out two assists.
West shot 38.5 percent (10-for-26) in the first half, while Capital struggled to break 30 percent. In the second half, that script flipped, as the Bruins went 14-for-19 (73.7 percent) from the field and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Koch scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He hit just one first-half 3-pointer, but Jacob Curry stepped up and buried three triples. Curry shot 60 percent (6-for-10) from the field and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for the Bruins.
“We know Brayden is going to get a lot of attention,” Almquist said. “What’s happening is Jacob is getting a lot of opportunities off it. He’s a good player. He can shoot the ball. He developed quite a bit over the summer, and I think most importantly, he’s just playing with an awful lot of confidence. He knows the opportunities he’s going to get and he’s been doing a great job with it.”
Hayden Opitz finished two points and a rebound short of a double-double while Mooney added five points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Capital improves to 2-0 on the young season, while West drops to 2-1.
“It’s nice to get a win against the No. 1 team,” Curry said. “We weren’t ranked. We wanted to go out and prove something against the No. 1 ranked team. It’s a good win.”
The Bruins are scheduled to play Billings Senior, at home, on Saturday at 2 p.m. West gets Helena High at 2 p.m.
