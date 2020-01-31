HELENA — Helena Capital boys basketball coach Guy Almquist knew his team wasn’t playing with focus when it hosted Kalispell Flathead High School on Friday night.
So during halftime he talked about the little things.
“We need to dribble-penetrate, get down in a stance and close out and talk to each other,” Almquist said. “These are all things we can control and the kids did a nice job coming out and doing that in the second half.”
The result was the Bruins outscoring Flathead by 20 points in the third and fourth quarters and cruising to a to a 68-39 win.
Capital (7-2) came out struggling shooting the ball. It made just one of its first five shots.
But Flathead (2-7) couldn’t find the basket, either.
Finally, a pair of free throws and a bucket in the final seconds of the first quarter put the Braves in the lead.
After eight minutes the Bruins were looking up at a 8-7 deficit.
Capital senior guard Parker Johnston has played varsity basketball for four years now.
He’s been a part of plenty of big games and showed why his coach called him the team’s engine.
Johnston scored the first six points in the second quarter and the Bruins never relinquished the lead.
He finished the half by scoring 10 of his 16 points and after a 3-pointer by Malachi Syvrud the Bruins held a 21-13 lead.
“I know I have to get the team going and talking and bringing the energy,” Johnston said. “I got a little taste of leadership last year but now I have to be the leader.”
As the second half started, Almquist watched as his team regained focus.
Capital more than doubled its first-half point total in the third quarter alone and while Johnston continued to keep scoring, he also received a little help from his friends.
Brayden Koch showed off his love for the corner 3-pointer as he put up a pair of shots followed by a breakaway dunk. By the end of the quarter, he had 10 points and the Bruins held onto a 49-29 lead.
“(Brayden) has been in and out with some sickness this week, but we went straight to him and wanted to get him going,” Almquist said.
Capital added the final dagger when Syvrud scored three consecutive baskets with just minutes left to seal the game.
“Malachi is doing a great job,” Almquist said. “He is a great shooter and he is going to have plenty of double figure games as we go on here.”
Syvrud and Koch each finished with 12 points a piece while the Braves were led by Joston Cipe with 14 points.
The Bruins will have a quick turnaround when they return to their home court on Saturday afternoon to face Kalispell Glacier.
But Almquist knows the importance of back-to-back games that come during divisional and state tournament time.
“It’s a challenge but it’s a great opportunity to learn about what it takes to play back to back days,” Almquist said.
