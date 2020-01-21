The No. 1 teams stayed the same, but much of the 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings shifted beneath them.

Helena Capital’s 72-59 win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday reshuffled the Class AA rankings. Capital (now No. 3) and Billings West (now No. 2) both moved up two spots, while Sentinel (now No. 4) and Great Falls (now No. 5) each dropped two places. Great Falls won its only game last week (against Great Falls CMR), but its only loss this season is to Sentinel. West’s one loss is to top-ranked Missoula Hellgate, while Capital has lost to West and Hellgate.

A perfect week moved Frenchtown into the Class A rankings at No. 4. The Broncs’ three losses this season are to No. 1 Hardin, No. 2 Butte Central and No. 3 Hamilton. Frenchtown will host Butte Central on Saturday.

Harlem cracked the Class B rankings at No. 7, and Seeley-Swan snuck into Class C at No. 10.

Manhattan Christian remained No. 1 in Class C despite one loss and four undefeated teams behind it. The Eagles lost to Three Forks (No. 4 in Class B) 63-62 on Saturday.

Records are through Jan. 20

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (8-0)

2. Billings West (6-1) (+2)

3. Helena Capital (6-2) (+2)

4. Missoula Sentinel (7-1) (-2)

5. Great Falls (7-1) (-2)

Class A

1. Hardin (11-0)

2. Butte Central (11-0)

3. Hamilton (8-2)

4. Frenchtown (7-3) (Previously unranked)

5. Browning (6-3) (-1)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (8-2)

2. Huntley Project (9-1)

3. Colstrip (9-2)

4. Three Forks (7-2)

5. Fairfield (7-3)

6. Rocky Boy (8-2)

7. Harlem (9-1) (Previously unranked)

8. Columbus (8-2) (-1)

9. Lame Deer (8-3) (-1)

10. Shelby (6-4)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (9-1)

2. Twin Bridges (9-0)

3. Fort Benton (9-0)

4. Melstone (10-0)

5. Scobey (10-0) (+1)

6. Fairview (10-1) (+2)

7. Belt (9-1) (-2)

8. Chinook (8-2) (-1)

9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (8-2)

10. Seeley-Swan (8-1) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

