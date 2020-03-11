HELENA -- Regardless of the outcome, this weekend in Bozeman will be the final time that Helena Capital seniors Bridger Grovom, Parker Johnston, Trevor Swanson, Shane Haller, Kaleb Metzger and Ryan Quinn play together on a basketball court.
The six Bruin seniors have no control over the fact that their season is about to end. What do they control, however, is how they go out.
And in that regard, Capital has one goal: reaching the Class AA state championship game Saturday night.
"Our goal isn't to get third or fourth," Johnston said. "It's to win the championship. So we know we can't afford to lose. We have to play our best and probably play Missoula Hellgate again and try to get them. Hopefully, the fourth time is the charm."
Hellgate is the team looming over the entire boys AA state tournament. The Knights, who are 21-0 and boast a pair of future Division-I talents in Rollie Worster (Utah State) and Abe Johnson (Army), have been winning games by an average of 25 points and even against ranked opponents such as Capital, Missoula Sentinel and Billings West, Hellgate hasn't been challenged.
But the Bruins, with their incredible firepower, have as good a chance as anyone.
During the season and divisionals, Capital averaged seven 3-point field goals per game and three guys, Grovom, Swanson and Brayden Koch made 38 3-balls and shot better than 35 percent from beyond the arc. Malachi Syvrud also checked in at 34 percent. As a team the Bruins shoot 35 percent, which was critical to averaging 63 points a game.
"We are excited to go out there, play our butts off and leave it all on the floor," Grovom said. "This is what we have wanted all year and winning state is our only goal."
Standing in the way of that goal in the quarterfinals will be another offensive powerhouse in Great Falls High, which boasts the top scorer in Class AA basketball in Drew Wyman, who averages 21.5 points. The Bison also have Levi Torgerson, who shot an insane 204 3-pointers during the regular season, nearly 10 a game, but made 71 and shot a solid percentage for that volume (36.3 percent).
"They have two guys that carry the majority of the load on offense," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Torgerson and Wyman, but their role players do a nice job of making timely shots. But certainly, we have to know where Torgerson and Wyman are."
Last year, Capital went to state as the No. 2 seed out of the West, just like this season, fresh off a loss to Hellgate in the Western AA title game. A year ago, the Bruins opened state with a loss to third-seeded Billings West, before getting knocked out on day two of the tournament by Helena High.
The Bruins will find themselves in a similar spot Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, facing third-seeded Great Falls High, a team coming into tournament riding a wave of momentum, thanks to a game-winning shot by Torgerson to beat Bozeman for third at the Eastern AA last Saturday.
"Our experience is going to be big," Almquist said. "Going to a state tournament and having been through that and battled through a divisional tournament, these guys have felt all that, so we are confident going in, these last three weeks, since the second half of crosstown, we have taken it to another level."
One player specifically who has gotten hot in recent weeks is Trevor Swanson, who has averaged 14 points a game down the stretch. Like Johnston, he's hoping for another shot at Hellgate.
"They have gotten us a few times over the past two years," Swanson said. "So it's been eating at us. We want to get a win over them."
Swanson, like his teammates, also realizes that his opportunity to win a championship with the Bruins is dwindling.
"We have been playing with each other since sixth grade," Swanson said. "Knowing this is our last time, we want to give it everything we have."
If Capital is able to get past Great Falls High Thursday at noon, the winner of Billings Skyview and Butte High will await the Bruins Friday night at 6:30. A win would clinch at least a trophy for Capital, which last won hardware as the state champs back in 2015. The title game will be Saturday at 8 p.m.
"This has been the goal all year and really since these guys were sophomores was to have this opportunity," Almquist said. "They have really been building to this point and they want the chance to play as long as they can with each other. They enjoy each other, they love playing together and as long as we have success, we will get to keep that going."
