Sometimes, when your back is against the wall, it brings out the best in you and that's certainly been the case for the Helena Capital boys basketball team.
Just a week ago, the Bruins were sitting in sixth place in the Western AA conference and staring at a road playoff game.
But after holding off a late rally by Butte High Thursday night in Helena at the Bears Den, 58-55, Capital has now won three in a row and is essentially guaranteed to be at home for the state tournament play-in game.
"I feel like we have been fighting for our playoff lives for a couple of weeks now," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "After we play Saturday, we will have played seven games in 15 days. This is the craziest stretch of my coaching career in terms of games and preparation. But the kids have adjusted well and I think momentum is a big key right now."
Both Capital and Butte entered the game at 6-6 and the winner would move into third place. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one, but a run of eight points in less than two minutes by Brayden Koch, which included two 3-pointers, pulled the Bruins even by half at 24-24.
In the third, Capital opened on a 6-0 run that included a baseline jumper from Koch and after three quarters, the Bruins held a 36-33 advantage.
With the Bulldogs throwing constant double teams at Koch, Capital needed someone else to make a big shot and Trysten Mooney was up to the task, hitting two treys in the fourth, putting CHS up nine.
"We are a better team when we're balanced," Almquist said. "Everybody knows that and Trysten shot the ball with some confidence. He's a competitor and after that first one, you could see it."
A score on a backdoor cut by Koch put Capital up seven with just over a minute left, yet two deep treys from Billy Kelly and another from Zach Merrifield got Butte within two with just seconds left on the clock.
However, after Capital missed one of two free throws, the Bulldogs couldn't get a tying shot attempt up and the Bruins escaped with the win.
Koch led all scorers in the game with 24 points. He connected on three 3-pointers, three assists and three steals. Mooney added 15 points for the Bruins to go along with six assists. Hayden Opitz also pitched in with seven points and five rebounds.
Kelly, who matched Koch with a trio of 3-pointers, led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Blake Drakos, who hit twice from deep in the first half, added 11.
Capital (7-6) will close out the regular season Saturday at home against Helena High. Butte is set to close the season against Missoula Sentinel. The Bulldogs will be at home.
