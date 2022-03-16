The awards and honors just keep on coming for Helena Capital's Brayden Koch.
Just days after leading Capital to its first Class AA boys basketball state championship since 2014, Koch, the second-leading scorer in the state this past season, was named Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball on Wednesday.
"Brayden is the best two way player in the state," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "His offensive exploits are well documented but he also spearheaded our defense with his athleticism and effort. Combine that with his tremendous commitment and character and he is truly a deserving recipient (of Montana Gatorade Player of the Year)."
Koch was also named MVP of the state tournament, highlighting a total of three selections for CHS on the all-tournament team. Jacob Curry and Hayden Opitz were the others, along with Trysten Mooney who got honorable mention.
The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 21.2 points per game during the regular season and the postseason which included a Western AA divisional championship, as well as the state championship.
The Carroll College signee shot 56 percent from the field during the season, as well as 42 percent from 3-point range. Koch finished as Capital's all-time leader in 3-point field goals and one 3-pointer that Bruin fans will always remember came last Friday as he made one at the buzzer to beat Billings Skyview to send CHS to the state title game.
Koch is the first ever Gatorade Player of the Year in the history of the Capital boys basketball program. Dani Bartsch won the award for girls basketball following the 2021 season.
Koch averaged 23 points a game during the Bruins three-game run at the state tournament and that came on the heels of a 31-point performance in the Western AA championship game against Missoula Big Sky.
On top of that, Koch averaged 2.6 steals per game for Capital, and including his game-winner in the state semifinals, he had three total for the season. He also eclipsed 1,000 points and finished with 1,089 for his career.
