Senior day didn’t start quite as expected for Brayden Koch and the Helena Capital Bruins against Butte High Saturday in the Bears Den.
But the game ended with a standing ovation all the same.
And thanks to 22 points from Koch, all of which came in the second half, Capital wrapped up the regular season 16-2 thanks to an 83-54 win over Butte.
In the first half, Butte face-guarded Koch and denied him the ball, limiting him to just a few shot attempts. The Bruins turned to Jacob Curry to help set the tone early and he knocked down a corner jumper as CHS built a lead but thanks to a bucket near the first-quarter buzzer from Kooper Klobuchar, the Bulldogs managed to go in front 16-14.
Capital tied the score early in the second quarter at 16-16, but seven straight points from Kenley Leary, who scored 20 for the game, put the Bulldogs in front 23-16.
“We played at a really high level in the first half,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. “You take away two minutes in the first half and we played really good. They are just really good and they have a lot of good players.”
That was evident in the first half.
With Capital down seven, Hayden Opitz got things going inside before Curry hit the first of two 3-pointers on his way to scoring 11 in the first half.
A triple by Joey Michelotti tied the game up at 27 and Curry’s second bomb gave the Bruins the lead and despite a driving layup by Jace Stenson of Butte as the first-half buzzer sounded, CHS led 34-30.
“I say it all the time, we aren’t the fighting Brayden Koch’s,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “That’s not who we are. We had Jacob (Curry) step up and some other guys like Joey Michelotti, he’s hardly played at all this year but he’s been playing well and we put him in and he hit a big shot and a free throw.”
In the third quarter, Koch finally got on the board and knocked down a couple of jumpers to get going, then a floater later in the stanza by Curry helped the Bruins extend their lead to 52-41 after three.
“I honestly don’t play too well at home,” Curry said after his 20-point performance. “So to come out and play well against Butte and have probably my best game ever (at home) feels pretty good.”
In the fourth, Koch started feeling good too. A couple of drives to the bucket added to the lead and by the time he made his final 3-pointer of the night, putting the finishing touches on a 22-point half, the Bruins led 78-53.
“In the first half, I always think too much,” Koch said. “(Coach Almquist) he got on me a little bit and I think that kind of fired me up and I just came out with a little more confidence.”
With around two minutes to go and the Bruins comfortably ahead, Koch and his fellow seniors left the floor one last time to a standing ovation.
“I don’t want to think about it too much,” Koch said of his final game at the Bears Den. “It’s kind of sad but I’m happy we got a win and to play with my best friends.”
Curry added five assists to his 20 points for the Bruins, while Luke Dowdy notched 11 points and 11 rebounds as Capital out-rebounded the Bulldogs 40-30, with a total of 17 offensive boards. Opitz also added 13 points for the Bruins, who ended the season 9-0 on their home floor.
For Butte, Leary made four 3-pointers on his way to 20. Stenson also scored 11 in defeat, while Cameron Gurnsey managed 10. Klobuchar pitched in with nine.
Capital will be playing in Helena again this week but that will be at Carroll College for the Western AA Divisional tournament which will start on Thursday.
The Bruins (16-2, 12-2) tied Missoula Hellgate for first in the Western AA regular-season standings but earned the top seed thanks to a tiebreaker. Butte will head in as the No. 7 seed.
