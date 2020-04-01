HELENA — If these were ordinary times, Parker Johnston would be playing tennis right about now.
But these times aren't normal. Not at all.
Johnston, like every other Montanan is under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Steve Bullock due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet, despite it all, the Class AA coaches were able to put out their All-State basketball team last week and Johnston, who was also First-Team All-Conference in the Western AA, was named All-State too.
Capital head coach Guy Almquist called Johnston "unique" and on the basketball court, that's because he can do so many things.
Johnston, who was also All-State in football at wide receiver and defensive back, led Class AA boys basketball in assists, averaging five per game. His stats also tell the story of his versatility.
While Johnston was one of five Bruins to score at least 150 points last season, he was the only Capital player to have 100 or more points (197), rebounds (113) and assists (111).
The senior led the team in rebounds and assists, and also was second in steals (33). Behind his efforts, as well as those of a talented team that included All-Conference honorees Bridger Grovom, Trevor Swanson and Brayden Koch, the Bruins finished 17-6.
Capital was second in the Western AA during the regular season and was also the runner-up at divisionals to Missoula Hellgate. At state, the Bruins lost their first game in overtime to Great Falls High, before rebounding to beat Butte High.
Capital was set to play in the consolation semifinals in Bozeman when the tournament was canceled by the MHSA due to COVID-19.
That proved to the end of Johnston's basketball career, as he is going to play college football for Montana Tech in the Frontier Conference.
Johnston will play receiver for the Orediggers and that makes sense after what he did last season hauling in 56 receptions for 976 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also picked off four passes and in one game against Billings Senior, he scored two offensive touchdowns in addition to scoring two touchdowns on defense.
Johnston helped the Bruins finish as the No. 3 team in the Western AA. Capital beat Belgrade in the playoffs before losing out to Billings West.
Johnston said he was going to play tennis in the spring, but spring sports have been suspended until April 13, although the MHSA said its still considering options.
For now, with no sports to play and school at home, Johnston said things were "boring" so we caught up with the All-State football and basketball star, who also happened to be the IR's 2019 All-Area Football Player of the Year for five questions.
IR: What does getting All-State honors in football and basketball mean to you?
Johnston: "It definitely means a lot. Just to know that other people and coaches view me as worthy to that title is really rewarding. I've put a lot of hard work into both of those sports the past four years so getting rewarded for that, my senior year, really feels great."
IR: Surely, you wanted to play Saturday night, but how important was it that you won your last game at state?
Johnston: "It was hard at first. We obviously wanted to keep going, just like everyone else did, but yeah. Looking back at it now, I'm really glad we ended on a win. Especially on a win that kind of epitomizes how we were as a team. We were down and struggling in the beginning of that game because we weren't playing as a team, but we finally started playing together, like we did all year and we pulled away. Ending on a game like that feels good now. Also, our last play for us seniors was Shane Haller's first dunk and only dunk, after years of telling him to do it. That was pretty sweet."
IR: How hard was it having your career end without that being in your hands?
Johnston: "It was hard. It was tough thinking we have another game and then just like that, it was gone. Especially since it was my last time playing basketball. On the bright side though, at least we were able to play two teams instead of them canceling the tournament in general."
IR: What have your days been like?
Johnston: "Same thing everyday. Sleep in, do my home workouts they (Tech) send me, finish my schoolwork and then play xbox for the rest of the night. Pretty boring."
IR: What was your favorite moment playing for Capital:
Johnston: "Gotta go with beating Sentinel two years in a row in semifinals at divisionals to make it to state. Lots of great memories were made throughout the last four years."
