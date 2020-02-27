For the past two seasons, Helena High School boys basketball players have spent their Monday afternoons teaching reading, math and physical education to students at Bryant Elementary School.
According to coach Brandon Day, this is a program that existed in the past but stopped during a change in administration. Once Day found out about it, he wanted to bring the program back.
"I love the idea of the boys giving back to the community," Day said.
According to Bryant's Principal Trish Klock, approximately 16 players from the varsity and junior varsity basketball team spend about a half-hour with students every Monday for approximately 10 weeks. Many of the basketball players read to younger students, helping them with reading comprehension. However, some help with math and a few seniors help out with PE. According to Klock, the boys will work on just about anything the teachers ask them to.
The basketball boys mostly help with kindergarten, first and fourth grades.
"These kids absolutely look up to what they call 'the tall boys'," Klock said. "Brandon wanted to make sure they give back to the neighborhood school."
Hayden Ferguson, a senior varsity player, said that when the coach approached them about the possibility of spending time at Bryant school, he and the other boys were on board immediately. Ferguson said it works out perfectly for the team because they are released early on Mondays, and it is a great way to fill the gap between release and practice.
"It's just a really good time, just to see the kids smile and be excited to have us around," Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the basketball players enjoy taking time out of their busy lives to help the students enjoy being kids. He said their goal is to help the Bryant kids enjoy life and physical activity. Ferguson is helping with physical education this year.
Last year, Ferguson helped out with math. A math wiz in his own right, the senior said he primarily helped students with their worksheets. This worked well because the students didn't have to go ask the teacher every time they had questions, according to Ferguson.
"Hopefully we are someone they can look up to and emulate as they grow older," Ferguson said.
This matches Day's vision for the program, which is to provide an opportunity for his players to give back to the community and to provide positive role models for Bryant kids. He explained that the program fosters relationships between the basketball team and the educational community.
"I love to see how much the boys enjoy working with the younger kids and how the younger kids look forward to seeing their high school buddies," Day said. "It is truly amazing to see what these young men are capable of and how they positively represent the Bengal program on and off the court."
According to Klock, the Bryant students couldn't possibly ask for better role models than the current Bengals basketball players. Klock said she taught two of the varsity players when she was a teacher at HHS and can personally attest to their work ethic.
"These are some of the most hard-working students I've ever seen," Klock said. "They really want to give back to their community."
Both Klock and the HHS administration are fully supporting the program.
"I think it's great any time older kids can play a mentor role to younger kids," HHS principal Steve Thennis said.
According to Day, this program is about more than just basketball. It's about building a relationship and fostering a future generation.
"Basketball is a small part of our players' lives, and what our players do for the kids at Bryant is much larger than the game of basketball," Day said. "And that is what it's about."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.