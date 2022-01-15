On Friday night, Helena High had a chance to close out Flathead and failed to do so. But Saturday, in the same gym, facing a similar situation, Helena High showed its maturity in a 60-53 win inside the Jungle over Glacier.
Kaden Huot's 18 points certainly made a big difference, but it was more than that. A 13-point second half from Cael Murgel and a fourth-quarter triple from Colter Petre were equally important, as was the defense.
Glacier actually grabbed an early lead and the Wolfpack ended the first quarter in front thanks to a late 3-pointer from Noah Hyde that put them ahead 15-12.
In the second quarter, that aforementioned Helena defense started to show up and in the first six minutes, Glacier scored just two points. On the other end, Huot and Murgel both hit treys, the second of which put HHS in front 20-17. Carson Anderson made another in the last minute and sent Helena into the half leading 25-22.
"It shows a lot of character from the boys," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "To lose a tough one last night and to come back and win today. Glacier plays so hard and they really compete and the boys handled it. It helped having Kaden back healthier but you have to have more than one guy and Cael and Colter both stepped up."
Murgel finished the game with 16 and 11 of those points came in the third quarter, when Helena was able to outscore Glacier 21-13 and extend its lead. Twice the junior scooped up a miss and was able to score and as time ran out in the quarter, he drained a triple from the corner to give Helena a 46-35 lead with eight minutes remaining.
"That was a big one for us," Day said of Murgel's 3-pointer. "That gave us a lot of momentum."
Glacier chipped away and trimmed the lead to five points late in the fourth quarter but a clutch triple from Petre with just over five minutes left helped the Bengals keep their cushion and even as things tightened, Glacier never got within a single possession again.
"We've been playing really well and it's been fun," Huot said. "We have been working really hard and we have great team chemistry. Sometimes, we get in slopes but we just need to get ourselves out of them."
And for a team with really just one starter returning in Huot, the pieces are starting to come together. In other words, Helena's understanding what it takes to win.
"It's great to see and I knew these guys could do it," Huot said. "I knew they had it in them and everyone played well but Cael especially, he knocked down some big shots but everyone did and that's why we got the W."
The win was the third in the past four games for Helena which is 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Western AA. Now, the task turns to No. 1 Helena Capital Friday, which is 7-0 and leading the Western AA with a 3-0 record.
"We're excited," Huot said. "It's going to be a fun atmosphere and they are a great program, so we are looking forward to it."
Connor Sullivan led the way for Glacier with 14 points, while Will Salonen and Noah Dowler each added 10. The Wolfpack are now 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the Western AA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.