If it felt like the end of the first part of the winter high school sports season ended quickly, it's because it did, at least for Helena High and Helena Capital.
The Bruins and Bengals had numerous events postponed due to the snow and freezing cold temperatures the week before Christmas.
So it meant one less wrestling dual and also just three non-conference basketball games. Those basketball games will be made up but Western AA conference play starts on Thursday night.
The Bruins will take on Hellgate. It will be the girls team at home in a rematch of the 2021 Class AA state championship game as the Knights will come into the Bears Den, which hasn't been kind of them in recent years.
Hellgate's only conference loss a season ago came at the Bears Den. Helena High will host Big Sky in girls action at the Jungle, while the Bengal boys will take on the Eagles on the road. The CHS boys will also travel to Missoula to square off against Hellgate in a matchup of Western AA contenders.
All the games will tip-off at 7 p.m. East Helena, Jefferson and Townsend are also getting back on the hardwood and the mat this week/weekend and here are some things to watch this week as well as other tidbits in a Helena-area high school notebook.
Winning with defense
The Capital girls are just one of two unbeaten teams in Class AA. Their last victory before the winter break came over defending state champion Billings Skyview and that eight-point margin was the closest of their three wins.
Capital's offense is paced by Jada Clarkson who is scoring 12.7 points per game, but defense has been the calling card for CHS so far this season. Capital is outscoring its opponents by an average of 18.7 per game and that's thanks in large part due the No. 1 scoring defense in Class AA girls basketball.
Capital also leads AA in shooting percentage and steals. The Bruins also have five players that average more than five points per game. Gracie Mockel is among them and has given the Bruins really solid minutes inside with an average of 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds (first on team). She's also leading the team in field-goal percentage (66.7). Taylor Sayers has also emerged for CHS and is scoring 8.7 per game and is shooting 52 percent from the field.
Hellgate is 1-2 yet Alex Covill has only played one game so far and she had 16 points and five blocks but missed the last two games. Chloe Larson is another scorer to watch for Hellgate as she scores 13.7 points per game.
One-loss teams square off in Helena
There's only seven teams in Class AA girls basketball with at least two wins and just one loss and two of them will meet at the Jungle on Thursday as the Bengals will host the Big Sky Eagles.
The Eagles knocked off Senior and Great Falls High but dropped a game to Billings Skyview by 27. Talented 5-foot-9 sophomore Kadynce Couture has led the way with 13.7 per game this season but will face a Helena defense that ranks second in the state in scoring behind Capital.
Helena High also has a loss to Skyview (44-40) but also beat Senior and Belgrade. HHS is allowing just 34 points per game to opponents and Carroll College commit Alex Bullock is showing why she'll be playing in the Frontier Conference next season with 11.9 points and nine rebounds per game.
State champs winning differently
There's a long way to go in Class AA boys basketball, yet one of the two remaining unbeaten teams is Helena Capital (3-0), the defending AA boys state champs. The Bruins rallied to win their first game over Bozeman before sweeping two on the road in Billings over Senior and Skyview.
The fact that Capital has found ways to win isn't all that surprising and just like head coach Guy Almquist said before the season, it's been a different formula without Brayden Koch and others due to graduation.
The Bruins rank 10th in Class AA in scoring through three games, but are second in field-goal percentage defense (34.7), fourth in scoring defense (48.3) and second in rebounding margin (9.33).
What's interesting is that Hellgate, the opponent for the Bruins on Thursday, ranks first in Class AA boys basketball in many of those categories including points allowed (45.3) and rebounding margin (11.33). Connor Dick is also one of the top players in the state.
The Bruins are stingy and physical but they don't lack talent. Hayden Opitz is a returning all-state performer and is one of the five Bruins to average at least four rebounds per game. He actually leads Capital with seven rebounds and 15 points per game.
Hot shooting Helena
All four Class AA teams in the Helena area are at least 2-1. The Helena High boys have won two of three and one reason for that has been their stellar shooting.
The Bengals lead Class AA in 3-point shooting percentage (44.1) and free-throw percentage (76.9), as well as being second in scoring average (63.3) and third in overall shooting percentage.
Helena has four players averaging double figures but Jaxan Lieberg has been the top scorer with an average of 18.7 per game. He's averaging three 3-point field goals per game and also shooting 52.5 percent from the field. The sophomore is also connecting on 60 percent of his 3-point opportunities and hasn't missed a free throw.
Fellow sophomore Tevin Wetzel has also taken a big leap and is scoring 14.8 points, dishing out five assists per night and connecting two treys per game too. Cael Murgel is another scoring in double figures (11.7), yet he also leads the team in rebounds (8.7 per game), steals (2.0) and blocked shots (2.0).
Like Capital, Helena will be tested with Hellgate this weekend (Saturday at home, 3:30 p.m.) but first they will take on Big Sky (1-2) Thursday in their Western AA opener.
A big test for Helena, Capital wrestling teams
Both Class AA wrestling teams opened their January with duals on Tuesday and this weekend, they will take part in one of the biggest tournaments on the schedule in the Tom LeProwse. The boys and girls teams will be competing in the two-day invitational which starts on Friday in Bozeman.
Talon Marsh, Capital's defending state champion at 285 pounds won the heavyweight title last year at the tournament and he'll be looking to do the same in 2023 after falling short of a repeat at the CMR Holiday Classic.
Important games for East Helena too
With the way the Southwest A will send four teams to divisionals, every game is important. The top three teams clinch their berth automatically, while the other four teams will carry out a playoff for the final spot, which is home and away and based on the regular season standings.
Both East Helena teams have started 1-2 in the conference play. The Vigilante boys are 3-3 overall. The EHHS girls are 4-2.
The boys will be at home against Corvallis (2-2, 0-1) and improving to 2-2 will be key for both Vigilante teams as they hope to put themselves in the best position possible for divisionals. However, both teams have already matched or exceeded their win totals from last season.
Each team has a player putting together an all-state caliber season too. Colter Charlesworth is averaging 17.9 points per game so far for the Vigilantes. On the girls side, Dymon Root is scoring 18.7 points per game in addition to averaging eight rebounds and three steals so far this season.
The girls will be home on Friday against Dillon after playing in Corvallis on Thursday which will be opposite for the boys who will take on the Beavers in Dillon Friday night.
