HELENA — The high school sports calendar might have just come to an end, but those interested in high school basketball can get their fix this weekend in Helena.
Helena will be hosting a basketball tournament that features 34 teams total and all 16 Class AA varsity programs. This is a time during the summer when high school coaches are allowed to coach their teams according to MHSA rules, although players aren't required to attend.
In addition to all 16 Class AA teams and their junior varsity squads, Frenchtown and Butte Central will also be playing.
Helena Capital's team coached by Guy Almquist will play five games in the tournament and will face Belgrade, Gallatin, Great Falls High, Billings Skyview and Billings West. Those games will all be at Helena Capital.
Helena High will play Belgrade, Bozeman, CMR, Great Falls High and Frenchtown. Games will be played Saturday and Sunday. In addition to games being played at Capital and Helena High, Bryant elementary and Central Elementary will also host games. The action starts at 8 a.m Saturday with the last game starting at 8 p.m. It will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. with final games tipping off at 4 p.m.
"It has to be one of the biggest tournaments, anywhere, easily in Montana," Almquist said. "At the same time, Rob Tesch is running an officials camp. It's quite a deal for this state."
