MISSOULA — Rollie Worster is officially a Utah State Aggie.
The Missoula Hellgate standout signed his national letter of intent to play for the Utah State basketball team on Wednesday morning in front of friends and family in the Knights' gym. Worster verbally committed to the Aggies on Sept. 20 and signed officially on the first day of the early national signing period.
“I just fell in love with the place when I went on my visit,” Worster said to 406mtsports.com earlier this fall. “It’s a really cool town and campus. I just built a really good relationship with the players and coaches and it just felt like a really good fit for me.”
A two-star recruit by 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound guard has been a tremendous force for Hellgate both on the football field and basketball court during his prep career. Worster averaged 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 assists last season as Hellgate reached the state finals before falling to Bozeman on a last-second shot in overtime.
Returning much of its roster, the Knights are one of the presumed favorites in the Class AA basketball race this season. Worster is a three-time all-conference and all-state selection on the basketball court.
Worster also threw for more than 3400 yards and rushed for over 2000 in his football career.
He was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
"We are thrilled to announce that Rollie Worster will be joining the Utah State family," Aggies head coach Craig Smith said in a university release. "Rollie embodies what our program is all about. He has great character, humility, work ethic, and is passionate about basketball. At 6-3, 205 pounds, Rollie has excellent size for a guard.
“He has great feel for the game and has the ability to make plays for his teammates and himself.”
According to 247Sports, Worster also had offers from Boise State, Pepperdine and Montana. Originally committed to the Grizzlies, he reopened his recruiting over the summer. Smith and assistant coach Eric Peterson were listed as his lead recruiters from Utah State.
The Aggies are currently ranked No. 17 in the AP men’s basketball poll.
Lexi Deden, Sentinel, Montana State women’s basketball
For Missoula Sentinel senior Lexi Deden, joining the Bobcats came down to academics, more than anything else.
An aspiring engineer — though what exact path she’ll take remains to be seen — Deden knew that Montana State was going to be the right choice. Though it was a difficult one as Deden’s mother Dawn (Silliker) Deden played for the Lady Griz from 1984-88 and totaled more than 1000 points in her career.
Deden's aunt, Karen Deden, is the head girls basketball coach at Sentinel and was a standout basketball player at the University of Washington.
“It was a really hard decision because my mom was a Lady Griz,” Lexi Deden said. “But I felt like Montana State was the best fit for me.”
Averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game last year as a junior, Deden has also helped get Sentinel to two state title games. With a strong roster coming back this year, the Spartans should again be in contention.
After an ACL tear her freshman year, Deden was not sure she would every play college basketball, but interest started to perk up as she began her junior season. She tweaked the injury again and colleges backed off, but a strong showing at a Bobcat basketball camp led to an offer almost immediately.
A 6-foot-1 forward, Deden joins a large freshman class of six players.
“It honestly felt like family as soon as I visited there,” Deden said. “They really cared and it was really nice to feel that, to feel special.”
Ainsley Allen, Sentinel, Idaho State women’s soccer
Last March, Ainsley Allen was in Las Vegas with her club team at a tournament when she began talking to some of Idaho State’s coaches.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Sentinel standout inked with the Bengals after verbally committing on Sept. 24. Allen said she was considering a couple other schools, but ISU ultimately won out.
“I just really loved the environment at Idaho State, the coaches I just get along really well with and they’ve created a great team environment,” Allen said. I really like Idaho State University as a whole.”
Allen was the clear star for Sentinel this year, scoring 14 goals and assisting on another six for 34 total points. She also had one goal for the Spartans in the playoffs.
