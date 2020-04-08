BOZEMAN — Senior basketball standouts Rollie Worster of Missoula Hellgate and Marie Five of Hardin are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for an abbreviated March after leading their teams to state co-championships.
Worster, a guard, averaged 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals in leading Hellgate to a perfect season and co-crown with Billings Skyview in Class AA. For his efforts, he was chosen Montana Gatorade Boys Player of the Year for the second straight season, only the fourth player in state history to earn the honor.
Worster, who has signed to play at Utah State, set Hellgate's career scoring record, breaking a mark held by Tres Tinkle. He is a four-time all-state selection.
Five averaged just under 18 points and a Class A-best 9.5 rebounds per game in leading Hardin to a 21-2 overall record and a shared title with arch-rival Billings Central. Five's coach, Cindy Farmer, said "Marie has put Hardin basketball program back on the map" including runner-up finishes at state her first three seasons.
Five, a front-line player who has signed to continue her career with Montana State Billings, earned all-state honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.