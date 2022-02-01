The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our January Athlete of the Month for their performance on the basketball court, wrestling mats or swimming pool around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com

Previous winners include: 

  • September 2021: Bella Johnson (Billings West, girls golf) and Jordan Verge (Bozeman Gallatin, boys golf)
  • October 2021: Marcus Anderson (Missoula Hellgate, boys soccer) and Lindsey Paulson (Belt, girls cross country)
  • November 2021: Lauren Lindseth (Great Falls CMR, volleyball) and Tyson Rostad (Hamilton, football)
  • December 2021: Journey Emerson (Lame Deer, boys basketball) and Rachel Van Blaricom (Jefferson, girls basketball)

Tags

Load comments