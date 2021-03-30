The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our March Athlete of the Month for their performance on the wrestling mats, basketball courts or in the swimming pools around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com

Previous winners include:

  • September: Macee Greenwood (Corvallis, golf) and Kade McDonough (Missoula Sentinel, golf)
  • October: Brynnli Poulsen (Hamilton, cross country) and Sam Smith (Richey-Lambert, cross country)
  • November: Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg, football) and Makenna Bushman (Joliet, volleyball)
  • January: Damon Gros Ventre (Lodge Grass, boys basketball) and Draya Wacker (Melstone, girls basketball)
  • February: Alex Germer (Missoula Sentinel, boys basketball) and Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank, girls wrestling)

We will announce the winners and award them with a 406 MT Sports certificate and they will automatically be nominated for the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Year.

Tags

Load comments