HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hosting the 35th Annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament March 24-26 at the Armory Gymnasium.
The HIT features some of Montana’s top high school players on all-star teams from each of the state’s four classifications (AA, A, B and C).
The championship and consolation games will be played the evening of March 26. A 3-point and slam dunk contest are scheduled for March 25.
According to a MSUN press release, the tournament was founded by Babsie Bishop and has been held in both Malta and Havre.
A complete schedule is listed below.
Thursday, March 24: 5:30 p.m., Class A vs. Class C girls; 7 p.m., Class A vs. Class C boys.
Friday, March 25: 8 a.m., Class A vs. Class AA girls; 9:30 a.m., Class A vs. Class AA boys; 11 a.m., Class C vs. Class B Girls; 12:30 p.m., Class C vs. Class B boys; 2 p.m., Class A vs. Class B girls; 3:30 p.m., Class A vs. Class B Boys; 5 p.m., 3-Point contest/slam dunk contest; 6, p.m. Class AA vs. Class C girls; 7:30 p.m., Class AA vs. Class C boys.
Saturday, March 26: 9 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA girls; 10:30 a.m., Class B vs. Class AA boys; Noon, Consolation girls game; 1:30 p.m,. consolation boys game; 3 p.m., championship girls game; 4:30 p.m., championship boys game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.