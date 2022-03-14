HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hosting the 35th Annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament March 24-26 at the Armory Gymnasium.

The HIT features some of Montana’s top high school players on all-star teams from each of the state’s four classifications (AA, A, B and C).

The championship and consolation games will be played the evening of March 26. A 3-point and slam dunk contest are scheduled for March 25.

According to a MSUN press release, the tournament was founded by Babsie Bishop and has been held in both Malta and Havre.

A complete schedule is listed below.

Thursday, March 24: 5:30 p.m., Class A vs. Class C girls; 7 p.m., Class A vs. Class C boys.

Friday, March 25: 8 a.m., Class A vs. Class AA girls; 9:30 a.m., Class A vs. Class AA boys; 11 a.m., Class C vs. Class B Girls; 12:30 p.m., Class C vs. Class B boys; 2 p.m., Class A vs. Class B girls; 3:30 p.m., Class A vs. Class B Boys; 5 p.m., 3-Point contest/slam dunk contest; 6, p.m. Class AA vs. Class C girls; 7:30 p.m., Class AA vs. Class C boys. 

Saturday, March 26: 9 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA girls; 10:30 a.m., Class B vs. Class AA boys; Noon, Consolation girls game; 1:30 p.m,. consolation boys game; 3 p.m., championship girls game; 4:30 p.m., championship boys game.

