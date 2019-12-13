BILLINGS — Every time Billings Skyview made it interesting, Missoula Hellgate stopped the suspense.
Division I-bound seniors Abe Johnson and Rollie Worster led the Knights to a 62-53 road Class AA win over the Falcons on Friday night. It was Hellgate’s first game since a devastating loss on the state's biggest stage.
Hellgate opened last year’s State AA tournament with a 65-56 win over Skyview, and it reached the title game with a 61-38 drubbing of Great Falls. Bozeman raised the first-place trophy after
a 55-53 overtime victory over the Knights.
“We all think about it at night, after practice, before practice,” Johnson said of the loss to Bozeman. “It’s inspired us to work harder, focus on the little things. We’re all in.”
The near-defending champions not only brought back Worster (
a Utah State signee) and Johnson (Army), they also added Cam LaRance, a now-senior guard who averaged 18.1 points per game last season for Missoula Big Sky. The only Class AA player with a higher scoring average was Worster (20.4).
On Friday, LaRance led Hellgate with four assists but shot 2 of 8 from the field for 10 points. Johnson and Worster more than picked up the slack.
Johnson, a 6-foot-8 post, led all players with 23 points, shot 10 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. The 6-foot-3 Worster also finished with eight boards and scored 21 points (8 of 18). The
reigning Montana Gatorade player of the year led all players with three steals.
Both Johnson and Worster threw down dunks, as well.
“Hopefully we got all the rust off and we’re good to go,” Johnson said. “Cam fit in great, and it’s only gonna get better from here.”
Johnson scored most of his points after Skyview cut a 31-22 halftime deficit to 33-32 with 5:45 left in the third quarter. The Knights went on a 12-3 run the next three-and-a-half minutes.
Skyview battled back and trailed by five going into the fourth, but a 13-4 run gave Hellgate a commanding lead.
LaRance admitted he felt some nerves but grew more comfortable as the game progressed.
“It felt good to get a W with the boys and get chemistry going,” he said.
Skyview’s Julius Mims finished with 22 points, a game-high nine rebounds and two blocked shots while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-7 senior also energized the crowd with two dunks.
Mims did all this while grimacing throughout the game. Skyview coach Kevin Morales said Mims’ back was tightening up.
“Having a lot of muscle and zero body fat, I think muscles kind of tighten up,” Morales said with a laugh. “He brings energy for us. He’s a positive person all-around, good person to be around.
“I felt his leadership is growing, and it showed tonight.”
Junior guard Abe Seybert added 13 points (5 of 6 on field goals) and four assists for the Falcons, who impressed their coach in defeat.
“It’s a good measuring stick,” Morales said. “Suffered a tough loss, but the heads are held high tonight.”
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Rollie Worster (24) looks to shoot while surrounded by multiple defenders during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Abe Seybert (12) drives towards the basket as Missoula Hellgate's Kade McWilliams (5) defends during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Abe Seybert (12) draws a foul as he drives towards the basket during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Seth Barthuly cheers from the Skyview student section during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Abe Seybert (12) shoots during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Julius Mims (00) looks to shoot and draws a foul from Missoula Hellgate's Aidan Gilham (32) during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Abe Johnson looks to shoot against Billings Skyview at the Falcons gym on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Julius Mims (00) shoots over Missoula Hellgate's Aidan Gilham (32) during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Max Davis (4) tries to shoot against Missoula Hellgate's Aidan Gilham (32) during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Julius Mims dunks vs. Missoula Hellgate at the Skyview gym on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's head coach Kevin Morales talks to his players during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's Abe Seybert (12) goes up for a shot during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's head coach Jeff Hays during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Abe Johnson (34) shoots during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Rollie Worster (24) shoots during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Brandon Coladonato (10) passes during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Billings Skyview's head coach Kevin Morales during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Rollie Worster (24) passes during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Cam LaRance (2) dribbles during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Rollie Worster (24) shoots during the Billings Skyview Falcons' game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Billings Skyview High School in Billings on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate
Missoula Hellgate's Abe Johnson dunks against Billings Skyview on Friday night. Johnson, who has committed to Army, had a game-high 23 points in the Knights' 62-53 win.
MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports.com
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.