The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on high school sports schedules in Montana and now the weather is doing the same thing.

With below zero temperatures and snow hitting the state hard, the scheduled basketball games between Helena High and Missoula Sentinel, as well as those between Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital have all been postponed according to Helena High activities director Tim McMahon.

The games are going to be rescheduled. The girls teams were scheduled to play in Missoula, while the boys games were to take place in Helena at Helena High and Capital respectively.

A girls basketball game between Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Flathead has also been rescheduled to Feb. 27 according to Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson. 

