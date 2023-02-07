BOZEMAN — As Class B and C teams jostle for seeding, some new names have elbowed their way onto the scene as the final week of the regular season arrives for the smaller schools.
After flying just under the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings radar for much of the season, the Broadview-Lavina boys (13-3) flexed their muscles last week. The Pirates toppled a tough Melstone squad 52-42 and then rolled past previous No. 6 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 56-43 to avenge an earlier defeat and move into the eighth slot in the Class C rankings.
Even more eye-opening might be the St. Labre boys (8-7), whose modest record belies the Braves' recent run. Last week, they did their own atoning of previous losses, knocking off ranked opponents Lame Deer by three points and Lodge Grass by 10. Now full strength after opening the season 2-5 without current stars Tytan Hansen and Sodizin Medicine Bull, St. Labre slides into the Class B rankings at No. 8 as well.
Also stepping up on the boys side was Charlo (12-3), which has proven to be the favorite from the state's western side after drubbing a solid St. Regis outfit 64-29.
On the girls side, movement was sparse, though perennial power Melstone (15-1) earned a No. 8 ranking in Class C, followed by new No. 10 Superior (14-1).
The only new No. 1: the Bozeman boys in Class AA, after edging longtime leader Billings West 53-50. It was also a big weekend in the Flathead, where the Bravette girls leapt to No. 2 in the Class AA rankings and the Brave boys earned their first win of the season, over Missoula Sentinel.
Showdowns to keep an eye on this week:
Class AA boys: Bozeman's newly minted No. 1 ranking will be challenged at Helena on Tuesday night and new No. 5 Billings Skyview on Saturday.
Class AA girls: Kalispell Flathead's lofty perch at No. 2 will have its five-game win streak tested at home against No. 4 Helena Capital (9-3) and Helena (8-4) on Friday and Saturday. No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin (9-3) won't have much time to lick its wounds from a defeat to No. 1 Billings West: The Raptors host Capital on Tuesday and travel to Billings Skyview on Friday.
Class A boys: Top-ranked Lewistown (13-0), which has had only two single-digit wins this season, will have its hands full hosting rival Billings Central (10-5) on Thursday. No. 2 Butte Central (13-1) has been poised all year for a state-title rematch with Lewistown, but No. 3 Hamilton (13-2) could have something to say about it — and the teams meet Saturday in Butte.
Class A girls: No. 1 Dillon (16-0) has only been tested twice this season, but one of those was a three-point win over Frenchtown, and the teams will square off again Saturday. Speaking of tests, No. 2 Browning's (15-0) only scare was a one-point triumph at Havre, and the No. 5 Blue Ponies (12-4) will get their second shot at the Runnin' Indians on Saturday in the heart of Blackfeet Nation.
Class B boys: Just how good is No. 8 St. Labre? The Braves will learn much more when they face a solid Class A Miles City outfit — the Cowboys won by 17 in the teams' season opener — on Tuesday and then host solid Baker, which just handed Wolf Point its first defeat, on Saturday.
Class B girls: No. 5 Huntley Project (15-1) will be favored when the Red Devils travel to Missoula Loyola (11-5) on Saturday, but the Breakers are just coming off an upset of No. 9 Thompson Falls (10-2).
Class C boys: No. 3 Manhattan Christian (15-1) won't want to look past previously ranked Harrison-Willow Creek (12-3), which has lost only to No. 2 West Yellowstone (15-1) twice and Class B Anaconda; the teams meet in Harrison.
Class C girls: No. 4 Chinook's (16-0) perfect season will be in the crosshairs when the Sugarbeeters host North Star (13-3) on Friday and travel to Fort Benton (10-6) on Saturday.
