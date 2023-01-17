Laurel girls basketball vs. Billings Central at MetraPark

The top-ranked Billings Central girls basketball team has had plenty to cheer about this winter, including a victory over arch-rival and No. 4 Laurel last week.

BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:

Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.

Among the top five Class C girls teams, only No. 2 Roy-Winifred (9-1) has a smudged record — and that was a four-point loss to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in December.

Though Class AA was muddled again last week, the top slots in the three smaller classes held firm with Lewistown (8-0), Missoula Loyola (10-0) and Lustre Christian (10-0) for the boys and Bilings Central, Bigfork (10-0) and North Country for the girls.

Showdowns to keep an eye on this week:

Class AA boys: It's always big when Billings West (5-1) and Billings Skyview (6-2) face each other, but when they play Thursday the Golden Bears will be ranked No. 1 and the Falcons No. 3. Speaking of crosstown rivalries, No. 2 Helena (6-1) hosts No. 5 Helena Capital (5-2) on Friday.

Class AA girls: Did we say West (5-1) and Skyview (6-2)? On the girls side, the Golden Bears are No. 2 and Falcons No. 4. And yes, No. 1 Helena Capital (6-1) will have its mettled tested at Helena.

Class A boys: Dillon has been on the fringes of the rankings looking up all season, and the Beavers will have a chance to crack the curtain when it travels to No. 2 Butte Central (8-1) on Thursday. As for the Maroons, they're rewarded with a game against No. 5 Hamilton (8-1) on Saturday.  

Class A girls: Top-ranked Billings Central won't have it easy at unranked Miles City on Friday night.

Class B boys: No. 5 Wolf Point (9-0) will put its perfect record on the line Saturday when it travels to No. 10 Malta (7-3). Though it won't impact any standings, it's always intense when Manhattan Christian plays at Manhattan, especially with the Eagles (9-1) No. 4 in Class C and the Tigers (5-2) No. 9 in Class B when they square off Friday.

Class B girls: No. 5 Big Timber (8-1) tries to put its upset loss to new No. 10 Manhattan (7-2) behind it when it hosts No. 6 Columbus (7-2) on Tuesday night. Top-ranked Bigfork travels to No. 9 St. Ignatius (7-2).

Class C boys: No. 5 Belt (8-1) plays host to No. 6 Roy-Winifred (9-1) on Friday night. 

Class C girls: Saco-Whitewater hosts No. 8 Circle (9-2) on Saturday and No. 2 Roy-Winifred is at arch-rival Belt on Friday, 

The rankings:

(Through Jan. 16)

BOYS

Class AA

1. Billings West (5-1) 

2. Helena (6-1) 

3. Billings Skyview (6-2) 

4. Missoula Hellgate (6-2)

5. Helena Capital (5-2) 

Class A

1. Lewistown (8-0)

2. Butte Central (8-1)

3. Billings Central (7-1)

4. Hamilton (8-1)

5. Columbia Falls (8-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (10-0)

2. Bigfork (8-2)

3. Fairfield (7-1)

4. Columbus (9-0)

5. Wolf Point (9-0)

6. Huntley Project (7-2)

7. Red Lodge (7-1) 

8. Lodge Grass (6-2)

9. Manhattan (5-2) 

10. Malta (7-3) 

Class C

1. Lustre Christian (10-0)

2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (10-0)

3. West Yellowstone (8-1)

4. Manhattan Christian (9-1)

5. Belt (8-1)

6. Roy-Winifred (9-1)

7. Heart Butte (10-0)

8. Drummond (10-1) 

9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (9-1) 

10. Charlo (7-2)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (6-1) 

2. Billings West (5-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2) 

4. Billings Skyview (6-2)

5. Missoula Hellgate (5-2)

Class A

1. Billings Central (8-0)

2. Dillon (10-0)

3. Browning (8-0)

4. Laurel (8-1)

5. Hardin (6-2)

Class B

1. Bigfork (10-0)

2. Huntley Project (9-0)

3. Malta (9-1)

4. Baker (7-2)

5. Big Timber (8-1) 

6. Columbus (7-2)

7. Thompson Falls (7-1)

8. Anaconda (8-1) 

9. St. Ignatius (7-2) 

10. Manhattan (7-2)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (9-1)

3. Plentywood (9-0)

4. Manhattan Christian (10-0)

5. Chinook (9-0)

6. Twin Bridges (10-1)

7. Roberts (8-1)

8. Circle (9-2) 

9. Drummond (10-1)

10. Ekalaka (9-1)

