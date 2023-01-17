BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:
Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
Among the top five Class C girls teams, only No. 2 Roy-Winifred (9-1) has a smudged record — and that was a four-point loss to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in December.
Though Class AA was muddled again last week, the top slots in the three smaller classes held firm with Lewistown (8-0), Missoula Loyola (10-0) and Lustre Christian (10-0) for the boys and Bilings Central, Bigfork (10-0) and North Country for the girls.
Showdowns to keep an eye on this week:
Class AA boys: It's always big when Billings West (5-1) and Billings Skyview (6-2) face each other, but when they play Thursday the Golden Bears will be ranked No. 1 and the Falcons No. 3. Speaking of crosstown rivalries, No. 2 Helena (6-1) hosts No. 5 Helena Capital (5-2) on Friday.
Class AA girls: Did we say West (5-1) and Skyview (6-2)? On the girls side, the Golden Bears are No. 2 and Falcons No. 4. And yes, No. 1 Helena Capital (6-1) will have its mettled tested at Helena.
Class A boys: Dillon has been on the fringes of the rankings looking up all season, and the Beavers will have a chance to crack the curtain when it travels to No. 2 Butte Central (8-1) on Thursday. As for the Maroons, they're rewarded with a game against No. 5 Hamilton (8-1) on Saturday.
Class A girls: Top-ranked Billings Central won't have it easy at unranked Miles City on Friday night.
Class B boys: No. 5 Wolf Point (9-0) will put its perfect record on the line Saturday when it travels to No. 10 Malta (7-3). Though it won't impact any standings, it's always intense when Manhattan Christian plays at Manhattan, especially with the Eagles (9-1) No. 4 in Class C and the Tigers (5-2) No. 9 in Class B when they square off Friday.
Class B girls: No. 5 Big Timber (8-1) tries to put its upset loss to new No. 10 Manhattan (7-2) behind it when it hosts No. 6 Columbus (7-2) on Tuesday night. Top-ranked Bigfork travels to No. 9 St. Ignatius (7-2).
Class C boys: No. 5 Belt (8-1) plays host to No. 6 Roy-Winifred (9-1) on Friday night.
Class C girls: Saco-Whitewater hosts No. 8 Circle (9-2) on Saturday and No. 2 Roy-Winifred is at arch-rival Belt on Friday,
The rankings:
(Through Jan. 16)
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (5-1)
2. Helena (6-1)
3. Billings Skyview (6-2)
4. Missoula Hellgate (6-2)
5. Helena Capital (5-2)
Class A
1. Lewistown (8-0)
2. Butte Central (8-1)
3. Billings Central (7-1)
4. Hamilton (8-1)
5. Columbia Falls (8-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (10-0)
2. Bigfork (8-2)
3. Fairfield (7-1)
4. Columbus (9-0)
5. Wolf Point (9-0)
6. Huntley Project (7-2)
7. Red Lodge (7-1)
8. Lodge Grass (6-2)
9. Manhattan (5-2)
10. Malta (7-3)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (10-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (10-0)
3. West Yellowstone (8-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (9-1)
5. Belt (8-1)
6. Roy-Winifred (9-1)
7. Heart Butte (10-0)
8. Drummond (10-1)
9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (9-1)
10. Charlo (7-2)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (6-1)
2. Billings West (5-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2)
4. Billings Skyview (6-2)
5. Missoula Hellgate (5-2)
Class A
1. Billings Central (8-0)
2. Dillon (10-0)
3. Browning (8-0)
4. Laurel (8-1)
5. Hardin (6-2)
Class B
1. Bigfork (10-0)
2. Huntley Project (9-0)
3. Malta (9-1)
4. Baker (7-2)
5. Big Timber (8-1)
6. Columbus (7-2)
7. Thompson Falls (7-1)
8. Anaconda (8-1)
9. St. Ignatius (7-2)
10. Manhattan (7-2)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (9-1)
3. Plentywood (9-0)
4. Manhattan Christian (10-0)
5. Chinook (9-0)
6. Twin Bridges (10-1)
7. Roberts (8-1)
8. Circle (9-2)
9. Drummond (10-1)
10. Ekalaka (9-1)
