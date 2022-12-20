BOZEMAN — It didn't take long to establish a new pecking order in the first high school basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season.

Of the eight state champions from a season ago, none are ranked No. 1 after the first three weekends of the year.

In their stead are two runners-up from last season — Lewistown in Class A boys, Billings Central in Class A girls — and some rapid risers. Not that most of last year's champions have fallen far: Class AA boys winner Helena Capital is No. 2, Butte Central is No. 4 in Class A boys, Manhattan Christian is No. 6 in Class C boys, Billings Skyview is No. 2 in Class AA girls and Roy-Winifred is No. 2 in Class C girls.

Three have fallen completely off the rankings radar, though: Three Forks boys (Class B), Havre girls (Class A) and Colstrip girls (Class B).

As for the Manhattan Christian boys, put an asterisk by the defending state champs' No. 6 ranking. The Eagles were stunned by No. 5 West Yellowstone 67-59 on Saturday to end their 64-game conference winning streak, but they were without one of their two top players in all-stater Seth Amunrud, who has missed two games with an ankle injury.

Look for Manhattan Christian to be a favorite again come tournament time.

The competition will be fierce. The deepest talent pool this winter might be with those Class C boys, where no fewer than seven teams look as if they could be championship caliber. 

The first rankings:

(Through Dec. 19)

BOYS

Class AA

1. Billings West (2-0)

2. Helena Capital (3-0)

3. Missoula Hellgate (2-1)

4. Billings Skyview (3-1)

5. Bozeman (2-1)

Class A

1. Lewistown (3-0)

2. Hamilton (5-0)

3. Frenchtown (4-0)

4. Butte Central (3-1)

5. Billings Central (2-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola (5-0)

2. Huntley Project (4-1)

3. Bigfork (3-2)

4. Red Lodge (4-0)

5. Fairfield (4-0)

6. Wolf Point (5-0)

7. Joliet (3-1)

8. Poplar (3-1)

9. Shelby (4-0)

10. Rocky Boy (4-1)

Class C

1. Lustre Christian (6-0)

2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (6-0)

3. Centerville (6-0)

4. Big Sandy (6-0)

5. West Yellowstone (2-1)

6. Manhattan Christian (5-1)

7. Belt (2-2)

8. Bainville (6-0)

9. Harrison-Willow Creek (4-1)

10. Heart Butte (4-0)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (3-0)

2. Billings Skyview (3-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)

4. Helena (2-1)

5. Kalispell Flathead (3-1)

Class A

1. Billings Central (3-0)

2. Hardin (4-0)

3. Dillon (4-0)

4. Browning (3-0)

5. Laurel (4-0)

Class B

1. Bigfork (5-0)

2. Big Timber (4-0)

3. Huntley Project (5-0)

4. Malta (4-0)

5. Red Lodge (4-0)

6. Baker (2-1)

7. Jefferson (4-1)

8. Thompson Falls (5-0)

10. Columbus (3-2)

Class C

1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (7-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (4-1)

3. Plentywood (3-0)

4. Circle (5-1)

5. Manhattan Christian (6-0)

6. Savage (2-0)

7. Chinook (4-0)

8. Culbertson (5-1)

9. Twin Bridges (5-1)

10. Seeley-Swan (5-0)

