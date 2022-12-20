BOZEMAN — It didn't take long to establish a new pecking order in the first high school basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season.
Of the eight state champions from a season ago, none are ranked No. 1 after the first three weekends of the year.
In their stead are two runners-up from last season — Lewistown in Class A boys, Billings Central in Class A girls — and some rapid risers. Not that most of last year's champions have fallen far: Class AA boys winner Helena Capital is No. 2, Butte Central is No. 4 in Class A boys, Manhattan Christian is No. 6 in Class C boys, Billings Skyview is No. 2 in Class AA girls and Roy-Winifred is No. 2 in Class C girls.
Three have fallen completely off the rankings radar, though: Three Forks boys (Class B), Havre girls (Class A) and Colstrip girls (Class B).
As for the Manhattan Christian boys, put an asterisk by the defending state champs' No. 6 ranking. The Eagles were stunned by No. 5 West Yellowstone 67-59 on Saturday to end their 64-game conference winning streak, but they were without one of their two top players in all-stater Seth Amunrud, who has missed two games with an ankle injury.
Look for Manhattan Christian to be a favorite again come tournament time.
The competition will be fierce. The deepest talent pool this winter might be with those Class C boys, where no fewer than seven teams look as if they could be championship caliber.
The first rankings:
(Through Dec. 19)
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (3-0)
3. Missoula Hellgate (2-1)
4. Billings Skyview (3-1)
5. Bozeman (2-1)
Class A
1. Lewistown (3-0)
2. Hamilton (5-0)
3. Frenchtown (4-0)
4. Butte Central (3-1)
5. Billings Central (2-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (5-0)
2. Huntley Project (4-1)
3. Bigfork (3-2)
4. Red Lodge (4-0)
5. Fairfield (4-0)
6. Wolf Point (5-0)
7. Joliet (3-1)
8. Poplar (3-1)
9. Shelby (4-0)
10. Rocky Boy (4-1)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (6-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (6-0)
3. Centerville (6-0)
4. Big Sandy (6-0)
5. West Yellowstone (2-1)
6. Manhattan Christian (5-1)
7. Belt (2-2)
8. Bainville (6-0)
9. Harrison-Willow Creek (4-1)
10. Heart Butte (4-0)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (3-0)
2. Billings Skyview (3-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)
4. Helena (2-1)
5. Kalispell Flathead (3-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (3-0)
2. Hardin (4-0)
3. Dillon (4-0)
4. Browning (3-0)
5. Laurel (4-0)
Class B
1. Bigfork (5-0)
2. Big Timber (4-0)
3. Huntley Project (5-0)
4. Malta (4-0)
5. Red Lodge (4-0)
6. Baker (2-1)
7. Jefferson (4-1)
8. Thompson Falls (5-0)
10. Columbus (3-2)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (7-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (4-1)
3. Plentywood (3-0)
4. Circle (5-1)
5. Manhattan Christian (6-0)
6. Savage (2-0)
7. Chinook (4-0)
8. Culbertson (5-1)
9. Twin Bridges (5-1)
10. Seeley-Swan (5-0)
