BOZEMAN — When Class AA boys and girls basketball coaches talk about "on any given night," you can take their word for it this winter.
Three full weekends into the season, the top six teams have been taking turns beating up on each other, with not the slightest clear-cut favorite. Put another way: How often does a team rise to No. 1 after losing?
Four of the top six suffered defeats last week, allowing Helena (4-1) to move up and Bozeman Gallatin (4-1) to move into the rankings. Missoula Hellgate (4-2) is just on the outside peeking in.
Much the same can be said for the Class AA girls, where all of the top five have suffered at least one defeat and no squad has emerged as the betting favorite.
In the other three classes, the top spots remain unchanged and only in Class A on the boys and girls side is there movement in the No. 2 slot.
The Butte Central boys seized control for the boys after downing previously unbeaten Frenchtown, which was just coming off a triumph over previously unbeaten Hamilton. On the girls side, Dillon (8-0) takes over for Hardin in a class that features four unbeatens.
The rankings:
(Through Jan. 9)
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (4-1)
2. Billings West (3-1)
3. Billings Skyview (5-1)
4. Helena (4-1)
5. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1)
Class A
1. Lewistown (6-0)
2. Butte Central (6-1)
3. Billings Central (5-1)
4. Frenchtown (7-1)
5. Hamilton (6-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (7-0)
2. Huntley Project (6-1)
3. Bigfork (6-2)
4. Fairfield (6-1)
5. Columbus (7-0)
6. Wolf Point (7-0)
7. Poplar (5-1)
8. Red Lodge (6-1)
9. Malta (5-2)
10. Shelby (5-2)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (9-0)
2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (8-0)
3. West Yellowstone (6-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (7-1)
5. Belt (5-1)
6. Roy-Winifred (7-1)
8. Centerville (7-1)
7. Heart Butte (8-0)
9. St. Regis (8-0)
10. Drummond (8-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings Skyview (5-1)
2. Helena Capital (4-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1)
4. Missoula Sentinel (5-1)
5. Billings West (3-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (6-0)
2. Dillon (8-0)
3. Browning (6-0)
4. Laurel (7-0)
5. Hardin (5-1)
Class B
1. Bigfork (8-0)
2. Big Timber (7-0)
3. Huntley Project (7-0)
4. Malta (7-1)
5. Baker (5-1)
6. Thompson Falls (5-0)
7. Columbus (6-1)
8. Shepherd (6-2)
9. St. Ignatius (6-1)
10. Anaconda (6-1)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (7-1)
3. Plentywood (6-0)
4. Manhattan Christian (8-0)
5. Circle (8-1)
6. Chinook (7-0)
7. Twin Bridges (8-1)
8. Roberts (6-1)
9. Drummond (8-1)
10. Ekalaka (8-0)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.