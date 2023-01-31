Loyola's Talen Reynolds, left, passes against Florence's Bridger Alexander, right, during the high school boys basketball game between Loyola and Florence at Sister Rita Activity Center, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
BOZEMAN — In a week marred by the second winter-weather interruption of the season, there were two statement games of note in high school basketball as January came to a close:
In Class B boys, Missoula Loyola (13-1) reclaimed the top spot in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings after a one-week hiatus with a decisive 48-37 triumph over Bigfork (10-3), which drops to No. 4. And in Class C girls, No. 5 Twin Bridges (14-1) KO'd perennial District 11-12C power and now seventh-ranked Manhattan Christian (13-1) 41-31.
Loyola's victory represented the sole change at the top of the eight rankings as No. 1 squads remained dominant — with the exception of Class A's Lewistown's boys (9-0), who saw their two games postponed by the weekend snowstorm.
Class AA boys: They won't come much tougher than this for No. 1 Billings West (9-1), which travels to face No. 3 Bozeman (8-2) on Saturday. Honorable mention: No. 2 Missoula Hellgate (9-2) faces a minefield at No. 5 Helena Capital (7-3) on Thursday and hosting No. 4 Helena (8-2) on Saturday.
Class AA girls: Speaking of showdowns, No. 1 Billings West (9-1) will try to contain No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin (8-2) and freshman phenom point guard Jada Davis on Friday in Bozeman. Right behind: No. 3 Helena Capital (8-2) travels to No. 5 Missoula Hellgate (8-3) on Thursday.
Class A boys: There could be some serious churn this week as three teams hanging around the fringes of the rankings get their shots at ranked squads. Lewistown face a stern test at home from Miles City (10-3), No. 2 Butte Central (11-2) goes to Frenchtown (9-4) and No. 3 Hamilton (11-2) is at Dillon (10-4).
Class A girls: In what should be a relatively cushy week for the five ranked squads, No. 1 Dillon won't want to look past Hamilton (9-4) when the Beavers host the Broncs on Saturday. A 45-41 triumph in the Bitterroot on Jan. 14 is one of only two single-digit wins for Dillon.
Class B boys: No. 5 Lodge Grass (10-2) plays host to No. 7 Huntley Project (10-3) on Tuesday night, a day after the Red Devils downed No. 8 Red Lodge (10-4). Another game to keep an eye on No. 2 Fairfield (12-1) welcomes No. 9 Rocky Boy (9-4) on Friday.
Class B girls: No. 4 Big Timber (12-1) and No. 9 Jefferson (11-4) have had intense games in recent years, and Saturday's game in Big Timber should be no exception.
Class C boys: No. 6 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (14-1) won't have it easy either hosting a Broadview-Lavina (11-2) outfit that has been just on the outside of the rankings all season. The Engineers downed the Pirates 56-45 in Lavina on Jan. 14.
Class C girls: No. 7 Manhattan Christian (13-2) gets a chance to avenge one of its two losses when it faces No. 9 Ennis (11-3), but the Eagles will have to do it against the Mustangs on their home hardwood in the Madison Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.