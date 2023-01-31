Loyola vs. Florence boys basketball 06.JPG

Loyola's Talen Reynolds, left, passes against Florence's Bridger Alexander, right, during the high school boys basketball game between Loyola and Florence at Sister Rita Activity Center, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

BOZEMAN — In a week marred by the second winter-weather interruption of the season, there were two statement games of note in high school basketball as January came to a close:

In Class B boys, Missoula Loyola (13-1) reclaimed the top spot in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings after a one-week hiatus with a decisive 48-37 triumph over Bigfork (10-3), which drops to No. 4. And in Class C girls, No. 5 Twin Bridges (14-1) KO'd perennial District 11-12C power and now seventh-ranked Manhattan Christian (13-1) 41-31.

