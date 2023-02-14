Montana's elite group of unbeatens shrank by two last week, both in Class A girls, where No. 1 Dillon (17-1) was upended by Frenchtown 49-40 and No. 2 Browning (17-1) was edged 60-57 in overtime by then-No. 5 Havre. The regular-season finales created one of the few class shakeups in the final 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings for 2022-23.
Three of the seven still standing are Class C girls: No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (18-0), No. 3 Plentywood (17-0) and No. 4 Chinook (18-0). Mixed in the upper echelon is No. 2 Roy-Winifred (17-1), whose only blemish is 43-37 to North Country in a tournament in Lewistown on Dec. 10.
Also completing regular seasons with perfect marks are the Bigfork girls (17-0) in Class B and Lustre Christian (18-0) and Heart Butte boys (18-0) in Class C. The Lewistown boys (16-0) reign in Class A.
Class C boys is such a potent class that Heart Butte has been stuck at No. 5 most of the season despite its perfect record due to the strength of the squads above the Warriors.
No. 1 West Yellowstone (17-1) has lost only to Class B No. 10 Manhattan, No. 3 Manhattan Christian (17-1) has lost only to West Yellowstone (with one of its top two players, Seth Amunrud, sidelined with an injury), and No. 4 Belt (16-2) has been toppled only by Class B No. 1 Missoula Loyola (17-1) and No. 2 Fairfield (15-2), the latter by three points.
District tournaments start this week in Class B and C.
