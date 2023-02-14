Havre girls

Havre girls basketball coach Dustin Kraske has his team on a hot streak, including knocking off previously unbeaten Browning in overtime on Saturday.

 BRIAR NAPIER, 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — And then there were seven.

Montana's elite group of unbeatens shrank by two last week, both in Class A girls, where No. 1 Dillon (17-1) was upended by Frenchtown 49-40 and No. 2 Browning (17-1) was edged 60-57 in overtime by then-No. 5 Havre. The regular-season finales created one of the few class shakeups in the final 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings for 2022-23.

