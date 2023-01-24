BOZEMAN — The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork.
The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
Next best: a tie between St. Ignatius and Florence-Carlton at 31 points each. Bigfork is averaging 67.9 points per game behind a talented, deep and experienced yet still young group led by Braeden Gunlock, Maddison Chappius and Ava Davey.
Meanwhile, the Vikings (9-2) have been biding their time in the No. 2 slot but inched past previously unbeaten Missoula Loyola (11-1), which — no shame in this — fell to Class A No. 5 Columbia Falls 72-65.
Bigfork has maintained its lofty status despite two defeats, both to ranked Class A squads: The aforementioned No. 5 Columbia Falls (48-43) and defending state champion Butte Central (10-1), No. 2 behind Lewistown (9-0).
The Vikings have been only slightly less dominant than the Valkyries, outscoring Class B opposition by 33 points per game and not allowing more than 36 to a 'B' team.
Next school year, the Vikings and Valkyries will move back to Class A after a 14-year hiatus. Chances are, come March the rest of Class B will be muttering bon voyage.
Bigfork isn't the only school to enjoy both top spots this week. Billings West's boys and girls hold the lofty perches in Class AA, the boys maintaining their grip and the girls taking advantage of previous No. 1 Helena Capital's crosstown loss to Helena.
Showdowns to keep an eye on this week:
Class AA boys: It's rivalry week in Bozeman, where the Hawks (7-2) play host to crosstown rival Bozeman Gallatin (7-2), which is just on the outside of the rankings waiting for a team to stumble.
Class AA girls: No. 4 Missoula Sentinel (7-2) will have its hands full this week when it faces No. 5 Helena Capital (6-2) on the road Tuesday and then gets Helena (5-3) at home Thursday.
Class A boys: After escaping Lockwood with a two-point win last week, No. 1 Lewistown will face another stern test against Havre (8-3) in Billings. No. 4 Hamilton (9-2) won't have it easy, either, hosting Frenchtown (9-3).
Class A girls: What a week for No. 3 Billings Central (8-1), which plays No. 5 arch-rival Hardin (9-2) on Friday at the Metra in Billings and turns around the next day to play at Class AA No. 1 Billings West.
Class B boys: Top-ranked Bigfork gets another crack at Class A No. 5 Columbia Falls on the road Tuesday night, but the big game comes against No. 2 Missoula Loyola on Saturday in Bigfork.
Class B girls: No. 4 Big Timber (11-1) defeated No. 10 Columbus (8-4) by eight points at home last week, but now the Herders have to turn around and make the trip to Stillwater County for the rematch. Another good one: No. 6 Thompson Falls (9-1) plays host to No. 7 Anaconda (9-2).
Class C boys: No. 5 Heart Butte (11-0) puts its perfect record on the line Saturday at home against Cascade (8-3), which gave the Warriors their second toughest test Jan. 3 in a 62-47 defeat. Only a season-opening 54-51 win over Box Elder in Billings has been closer for Heart Butte. In Montana's far northeastern corner, rankings newcomer Fairview (9-1), in the ninth spot, travels to Froid-Lake (8-2).
Class C girls: A big southwest Montana rivalry is renewed when No. 5 Twin Bridges (12-1) travels one river valley to the east Friday night to play at No. 7 Manhattan Christian (12-1), which is still stinging from its lone loss to No. 10 Ennis (9-3). On the west side, No. 8 Drummond (12-1) will have its mettle tested at home against Seeley-Swan (10-1), which is looking to leap into the rankings.
The rankings:
(Through Jan. 23)
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (8-1)
2. Helena (7-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (7-2)
4. Bozeman (7-2)
5. Helena Capital (5-3)
Class A
1. Lewistown (9-0)
2. Butte Central (10-1)
3. Billings Central (8-2)
4. Hamilton (9-2)
5. Columbia Falls (9-2)
Class B
1. Bigfork (9-2)
2. Missoula Loyola (11-1)
3. Fairfield (10-1)
4. Wolf Point (11-0)
5. Lodge Grass (8-2)
6. Manhattan (7-3)
7. Huntley Project (8-3)
8. Red Lodge (8-3)
9. Rocky Boy (9-3)
10. Malta (8-4)
Class C
1. Lustre Christian (13-0)
2. West Yellowstone (10-1)
3. Manhattan Christian (10-1)
4. Belt (10-2)
5. Heart Butte (11-0)
6. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (12-1)
7. Roy-Winifred (10-2)
8. Charlo (9-2)
9. Fairview (9-1)
10. St. Regis (11-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (7-1)
2. Bozeman Gallatin (7-2)
3. Missoula Hellgate (7-2)
4. Missoula Sentinel (7-2)
5. Helena Capital (6-2)
Class A
1. Dillon (12-0)
2. Browning (11-0)
3. Billings Central (8-1)
4. Laurel (10-1)
5. Hardin (9-2)
Class B
1. Bigfork (12-0)
2. Malta (11-1)
3. Baker (9-2)
4. Big Timber (11-1)
5. Huntley Project (10-1)
6. Thompson Falls (9-1)
7. Anaconda (9-2)
8. St. Ignatius (8-3)
9. Manhattan (8-3)
10. Columbus (8-4)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (13-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (11-1)
3. Plentywood (11-0)
4. Chinook (12-0)
5. Twin Bridges (12-1)
6. Roberts (10-1)
7. Manhattan Christian (12-1)
8. Drummond (12-1)
9. Ekalaka (11-1)
10. Ennis (9-3)
