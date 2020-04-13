MISSOULA — The MHSA state basketball tournaments were canceled just about one month ago on the same day Montana's first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were announced, although it was later discovered that none of the COVID-19 cases in the state were linked to any of the tournaments in four cities.
All eight tournaments were called off following the semifinals, leading to 16 teams being deemed co-champions. Among those teams, the undefeated Missoula Hellgate boys and the one-loss Helena Capital girls were featured on ESPN's SportsCenter last week.
The lack of an outright state champ in each class was the first such instance in Montana since 1943, the only year since state basketball began in 1911 that a champ wasn't crowned. No state tournaments were held that season because of World War II, but there was still a regular season and some postseason play, varying from class to class.
The MHSA decided on March 19, 1942, that there wouldn’t be any state tournament for football and boys basketball or the interscholastic track meet “for the duration of the war” starting Sept. 1, 1942. Girls track and basketball weren’t sponsored sports in Montana with state contests until 1969 and 1972.
The MHSA made the decision “due to the wish to cooperate in the national war effort and to the limitations imposed by tire rationing,” equating to a self-imposed restriction on long-distance team travel. There were no known dissenting votes, and the decision was made to not purchase any trophies for any sport that year.
In basketball, no Class B postseason tournaments were permitted beyond districts, and teams weren’t permitted to travel beyond district boundaries. Class A postseason tournaments weren’t permitted, and the conference champion wasn’t recognized by the MHSA. Those were the only two classifications at the time. Neither was allowed to hold a sanctioned invitational tournament.
Butte finished atop the Big 16 conference, unofficially clinching the league title under coach Harry (Swede) Dahlberg. Yet, the Bulldogs weren’t a runaway favorite to win state, had it been played, finishing at 11-4 while other contenders were Butte Central (10-4), Anaconda (10-5) and Missoula (8-4).
Still, Butte celebrated ending its season on top, with the Associated Press writing that “Swede Dahlberg and his nifties walked away with the 1943 Montana Big 16 basketball conference title like a guy with a date and a lot of money. It was typical of the Butte club’s play this year — to all purpose not consistently flashy, but much better than it appeared on the surface.”
Football also had limited postseason play. There were no Class AA, Class A or Class B playoffs beyond districts. The Class C district championships were canceled.
While there was no official state champion, the Missoulian later wrote that “the Montana conference recognized Butte as basketball winner, Missoula in football, though tied with Billings in the standings.”
In the spring of 1943, the MHSA rescinded its decision on canceling state championship competition for football and basketball, relying on a decision from the association’s athletic board of control. Competition was optional for schools if they could find coaches and transportation.
Transportation was an obstacle because gas rationing had begun in May 1942, about two months after the MHSA’s ban on state tournaments. The rationing became nationwide in December 1942 as a way to limit civilian travel and the purchase of new tires because of a shortage of rubber, which the military needed as much as possible for its war efforts.
Rubber bladders were still used for footballs and basketballs. Professor Walter T. Scott of Butte, who was referred to as “Montana’s grand old man of athletics,” had said that “clean, hard competition is the very foundation of the building of young manhood, and we must continue to preserve it for them as best we can.”
High school coaches were given B and C gas ration books “to expedite the transportation problem.” Whereas “A” was for the general public and allowed the purchaser three to four gallons per week — lowered in some cases to two gallons when there was a shortage in 1944 — “B” was primarily for business owners and allowed eight gallons per week, or about 470 miles per month. “C” was for 17 occupations traveling more than 470 miles, some of whom were essential war workers, police, physicians, priests, newspaper and mail deliverers, farm workers, construction workers and, importantly for sports, school officials traveling from one school to another.
Basketball returned to the same format as in the 1941-42 school year. Invitational tournaments weren’t sanctioned by the MHSA because the restored tournament gave all teams the ability to participate with an opportunity to qualify for state. Great Falls won the 1944 State A title and then beat State B champion Wolf Point 69-52 in a battle for the all-class title.
Football had also resumed in the fall of 1943, although there were minor changes in postseason play.
Older high school kids were encouraged to join the war, so “the only differences with pre-war years were that the teams were younger and smaller.” Still, the Missoulian noted that “the football situation was fully as good and even attendance was boosted.”
The interscholastic track meet, which included the golf and tennis championships, was still canceled for the spring of 1944 and 1945. Rationing restrictions ended in August 1945, right around when the war finished and just in time for the start of fall sports.
The state track meet resumed in the spring of 1946 and has been held every year since then. Springs sports are currently on hold in Montana; a decision is expected to be made by May 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.