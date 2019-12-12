BILLINGS — If you’re a high school hoops junkie, you’ll certainly be able to get your fix this weekend around Billings.
The three Class AA Missoula schools bring their boys and girls teams to town to take on Senior, Skyview and West, while Billings Central and Laurel both have home games for their programs. Also, Broadview-Lavina is hosting a tournament that includes White Sulphur Springs, Fromberg, Bridger, Ekalaka, Winnett-Grass Range, Reed Point-Rapelje and Custer-Hysham.
Here are few things to note to help get you through the weekend:
Marquee matchups
Hellgate’s boys have two Division I players and the top two scorers in the state. Rollie Worster is headed to Utah State, while Abe Johnson will be off to Army. Worster led AA in scoring at 20.4 points per game, and Camdyn LaRance, who transferred from Big Sky to Hellgate, was second at 18.1 points. The Knights play at Skyview on Friday (7 p.m.) and West on Saturday (noon).
Hellgate’s girls broke a state tournament drought last season that extended to 2002-03 and return the majority of their roster after last year’s third-place finish. The Knights, after opening at Skyview Friday (7 p.m.), take on last year’s state runner-up West on Saturday (1:30 p.m.).
Behind Lexi Deden, the Sentinel girls could be ready to re-assume their spot as a contender a year after not qualifying for state for the first time since 2000. Deden, who has committed to Montana State, averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds last season. The Spartans are at Senior on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Skyview on Saturday (1:30 p.m.).
Three of Class A’s best girls teams will face off in a span of 24 hours. After hosting Laurel, which finished fourth last season, on Friday, two-time defending champion Havre will be at Billings Central, also a semifinalist last season. The Blue Ponies, who are led by Montana commit Kyndall Keller, and the Rams met on their opening weekends last season, as well, with Havre coming away with a 63-59 overtime win. The Blue Ponies and Rams tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ralph Nelles Activity Center.
Debuting
There were plenty of coaching changes around Yellowstone County in the off-season, and seven of those new coaches make their debuts Friday.
Billings Senior’s Connor Silliker moves over from the Broncs boys program to take over the girls. He’d been an assistant for the boys since 2015, and he’ll get his first taste of being a head coach Friday against Sentinel.
Brent Montague also makes his debut on Friday as the Billings Skyview girls go up against Hellgate. Montague has previous coaching experience as a college assistant with former Montana State Billings men’s coach Craig Carse, and will be in charge of a program seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2001.
Both boys and girls coaches in Laurel are new, though one is a well-known name around the area. Paul Barta, who coached for 29 seasons in Columbus, takes the reigns for the Locomotives’ boys program, while Eddie Cochran guides the girls. It’s the first high school coaching assignment for Cochran, a former MSUB player who has nearly 15 years of experience coaching at the middle school level. Laurel’s boys play host to Havre on Friday, while Laurel’s girls travel to the Hi-Line to take on the defending champion Blue Ponies.
Elsewhere in the county, former Billings Central player Connor Novakovich gets his head coaching career started with the Huntley Project girls at the Three Forks tournament over the weekend. Novakovich, a 2010 Central grad, spent the previous two seasons as an assistant to Project coach Jay Santy. Before that, Novakovich was an assistant in Glendive, so he’s been a Red Devil his entire coaching career.
At Broadview-Lavina, Janis Fisher’s girls team will have five freshmen making up almost half of her 11-player roster, which also includes three seniors, two juniors and a sophomore. Fisher has a coaching resume going back to 1991 at various stops and for the past two years as the junior high girls coach at Broadview-Lavina. This will be her first season as a head varsity coach.
And Satabra MacDonald, who ranches with her husband Boe Meredith between Melstone and Custer, leads the Custer-Hysham boys into the Broadview-Lavina tournament. MacDonald spent the past two seasons with Custer-Hysham as an assistant girls coach to Jordan Strecker, and has also been an assistant at Billings Skyview and Jordan.
Two other Yellowstone County first-time coaches, both at Shepherd, made their debuts last week. Becky Anderson’s Fillies bounced back from a loss to Colstrip on Saturday to beat Joliet on Tuesday, while the Mustangs, under Rob Nyby, are looking for their first win after starting 0-2. Shepherd's teams are in Shelby for a tournament this weekend.
And in defense
Billings Central’s boys ended a run of three consecutive second-place finishes last season, beating Hardin 62-44 in the Class A championship game for the program’s second state title. But the Rams will have a decidedly different look as they begin defense of their championship Friday night with a home game against Sidney at 6 p.m.
The Rams lost their top eight players in terms of minutes played — seven seniors and one foreign-exchange student — and coach Jim Stergar said it was some of the best leadership the Rams had in his previous seven seasons at the school.
Junior Marcus Wittman and seniors Charlie Parkan and Mason Yochum are returning letter winners, and Stergar acknowledged his team will need to “figure out some roles.”
“We will be young, yet hungry to prove ourselves,” he said. “It will take us some time to get where we want to be.”
