The Huntley Project boys basketball team, pictured last March, moved up to No. 1 in this week's 406mtsports.com rankings.

The jostling for No. 1 in Class B of the 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings continued.

About a month after Lodge Grass beat Huntley Project to move up to No. 1, the Red Devils got revenge with a 60-45 home win last Tuesday. That victory helped Project trade places with Lodge Grass and reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

The Indians will play at Hardin, the No. 1 Class A team, on Thursday. The Bulldogs beat the Indians 112-92 in Lodge Grass on Jan. 16.

Class AA No. 3 Helena Capital lost to top-ranked Missoula Hellgate on Saturday and will play at No. 4 Missoula Sentinel this Saturday.

Billings Skyview, which is No. 5 in AA, will play at No. 2 Billings West on Thursday.

Billings Central moved into the Class A rankings at No. 5. The defending state champion Rams are a meager 9-6, but two of those losses were to West, two were to Hardin and one was to Class AA Billings Senior. Their second defeat to Hardin was in double overtime on Jan. 24.

The Class A rankings shifted between Hardin and Central. Butte Central (now No. 2), Frenchtown (No. 3) and Hamilton (No. 4) have each gone 1-1 against each other. The only other loss for Hamilton and Frenchtown came against Hardin.

Records are through Feb. 10

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (13-0)

2. Billings West (12-1)

3. Helena Capital (10-3)

4. Missoula Sentinel (11-2)

5. Billings Skyview (9-4)

Class A

1. Hardin (16-0)

2. Butte Central (14-2) (+1)

3. Frenchtown (13-3) (+1)

4. Hamilton (13-3) (-2)

5. Billings Central (9-6) (Previously unranked)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (14-2) (+1)

2. Lodge Grass (13-3) (-1)

3. Colstrip (13-3)

4. Three Forks (13-3)

5. Fairfield (13-3)

6. Lame Deer (12-4)

7. Harlem (14-2)

8. Deer Lodge (12-4) (+1)

9. Columbus (11-5) (-1)

10. Florence-Carlton (11-5)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (15-1)

2. Twin Bridges (16-0)

3. Fort Benton (16-0)

4. Melstone (16-0)

5. Scobey (16-0)

6. Fairview (15-1)

7. Plenty Coups (13-2) (+1)

8. Froid-Lake (14-2) (+1)

9. Chinook (13-3) (-2)

10. Plains (13-3)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

