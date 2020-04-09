BILLINGS — Huntley Project’s Isaiah Bouchard will play basketball at Dawson Community College next season.

Bouchard’s father, Ryan, announced Isaiah’s signing on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Bouchard, who stands 6-foot-5, averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in helping Huntley Project to a 19-4 record. He was named first-team all-4B, as well.

He averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds per game during his junior season at Huntley Project and was a second-team all-conference selection.

