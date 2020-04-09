BILLINGS — Huntley Project’s Isaiah Bouchard will play basketball at Dawson Community College next season.
Bouchard’s father, Ryan, announced Isaiah’s signing on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Congrats son! Extremely proud of you. Keep grinding! @Isaiah_Bouchard @HPREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/k7Yekhwzcc— Ryan Bouchard (@RyanBouchard808) April 8, 2020
Bouchard, who stands 6-foot-5, averaged 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in helping Huntley Project to a 19-4 record. He was named first-team all-4B, as well.
He averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds per game during his junior season at Huntley Project and was a second-team all-conference selection.
