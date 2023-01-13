BOZEMAN — Basketball standouts Paige Lofing of Huntley Project and Zoran LaFrombois of St. Ignatius are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for their performances in December.
Lofing, a sophomore forward, has been a scoring machine, averaging a state-best 30 points per game for the unbeaten and third-ranked Red Devils. She has been a model of consistency, scoring at least 28 points in every game but one in December and pouring in 38 against Lockwood.
Lofing, who scored 523 points as a freshman, has accumulated 226 thus far this season.
LaFrombois, a senior all-state guard who surpassed 1,000 points for his career as a junior for Mission, has also been a prolific scorer early in the season.
LaFrombois lit up Troy for 42 points and also posted 35 against perennial Class B power Fairfield. He averaged 29 points per game in December and has continued his hot pace in January, scoring 36 against Arlee and 33 against Class A Ronan.
LaFrombois leads the state in points with 228 so far this season.
