HELENA — The heat was blasting inside The Jungle and Kaden Huot’s shooting only made things hotter in Helena High’s 56-42 win over Butte on Thursday night.
“I was just feeling it tonight,” Huot said. “I was hot from three. My teammates got me the ball and I just kept shooting. We had a great time and played great defense. They’re a good Butte team but we beat them. We’re happy about that.”
Huot buried five 3-pointers, went 4-for-6 inside the arc and finished at 47 percent (9-for-19) from the field. His 24 points were a game-high and accounted for nearly half of the Bengals scoring, while Huot’s 10 rebounds made up the other half of his double-double.
Colter Petre also knocked down a 3-pointer and shot 45 percent on his way to 15 points.
“Kaden, once he gets going a little, he’s hard to stop,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “They’re tough from outside, but the greatest thing was our inside guys were being unselfish. They were kicking the ball out and giving those guys opportunities to shoot. Really I give a lot of credit to those big fellas.”
Helena led Butte by nine heading into the fourth quarter. After the Bengals stretched it to a 12-point cushion – on a Huot 3-pointer – Butte cut the advantage back to seven. Kenley Leary was almost single-handedly responsible for that Bulldogs run as he connected on multiple tough shots down the stretch.
Leary, a senior, scored a team-high 19 points on 8-for-20 shooting. Butte was without Jace Stenson, its leading scorer, and shot just 29 percent (16-for-54) from the field in the loss.
Kooper Klobucar, Butte’s second-leading scorer, picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and was forced to the bench for a significant portion of Thursday’s contest. He took just five shots for the Bulldogs, made two, and finished with seven points.
“We had a tough time fighting through the pressure [Helena] was giving us on the perimeter,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. “We were missing our leading scorer, he rolled his ankle against Helena Capital. He’s a guy that can get us going offensively. We just had a tough time scoring. Kooper Klobucar got into foul trouble. That killed us…That just kinda took him out of the game and made it really hard for us.”
Going into and coming out of the halftime break, Huot connected on 3-pointers. That took a three-point Helena edge and turned it into nine points. Petre finished the back-end of a three-point play on the Bengals’ second possession of the third quarter, capping a 9-0 Helena run and extending the lead to 12 points.
“It’s a first for us to be ahead by a large amount,” Day said. “It was huge for the guys to come out with energy. They started the game with energy, they started the third quarter [with energy], so that was huge. Having a little bit of breathing room was nice because [Butte] went on a run. Leary had a great game tonight. He’s tough, he’s tough to stop. Luckily we had some room to breathe to give us an opportunity to get the win.”
Helena led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. When Butte made its run in the fourth, the Bengals turned to Huot for offense, and he delivered. Helena made 14 of its 17 free throws in the win, including multiple down the stretch to help ice the contest.
As a team, the Bengals shot 39 percent (18-for-46) from the field, including a 54 percent effort on two-point field goals. Helena also hit six 3-pointers.
“It was big that we were more efficient on offense,” Day said. “We actually set screens, we ran the plays and we actually ran them with a purpose. Running things with a purpose makes a big difference. That was big for us tonight.”
Tevin Wetzel scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds for Helena. Kade Schlepp chipped in four points. Butte’s Cameron Gurnsey finished with eight points.
Thursday’s win evens Helena High’s conference record at 3-3 and draws the Bengals to within two games of .500 at 4-6 overall.
“Especially after two tough losses, it was big for us to come in and get a win tonight,” Day said. “Kaden got back in the flow a little bit, Colter got going again. We had a few guys step up tonight and find their shot. Defensively we stepped up, as well.”
The victory also halts a two-game losing streak that saw Helena on the wrong side of back-to-back lopsided contests.
“We came back from two big losses, played some really good teams. This game, we had a chip on our shoulder and wanted to get this win,” Huot said. “We played our butts off and just had fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.