In Lame Deer, where grief is an enduring companion, basketball is both a reminder and an escape

“Only rocks live forever” – Northern Cheyenne saying
LAME DEER — After each of their nine victories this winter, the Lame Deer boys basketball team gathered in a small scrum at center court, where the players joined hands and senior Rocco McMakin led them in a ritual.
“One, two, three … FOR YOU!” they intoned in unison.
At that moment, McMakin drew upon two images: One of his older brother Makinzy, who three years ago this month was killed in a car wreck on U.S. Highway 212 within view of his family's Muddy Cluster neighborhood home, and the other of longtime mentor and coach Allen Fisher, a dynamic personality who drowned in the Tongue River two summers ago.
“My guardian angels,” McMakin calls them.
Sophomore Journey Emerson’s mind turned, as it does seemingly every other minute, to Keeshawn Scalpcane, an inseparable brother since kindergarten. Their dreams of Class B state tournament glory and playing college basketball together were shattered in June when Keeshawn took his life, devastating his friend to the brink of quitting the game they both loved.
“Since that happened,” Emerson says quietly, “I don’t really want to go anywhere.”
Behind the bench, Keeshawn’s father and the school’s athletic director, August “Tiger” Scalpcane, who has willed himself through his own tears to return to the gym and support students he embraces as sons and daughters, would touch the old-school glasses Keeshawn wore as a player. Scalpcane, also the Stars girls coach, tucks thems into a pocket before every game and prays.
“Just to remind me,” he says. “Keeshawn loved the game, he loved his boys. I want to try to keep his love going every day.”
On the Northern Cheyenne reservation, every week seems to bring another sucker punch to the soul. Some days are so numbing that even basketball, the community’s beacon amid recurring darkness, isn’t immune.
Last Wednesday, four days after the sixth-ranked Morning Stars lost to arch-rival and top-ranked Lodge Grass, three players showed for practice, McMakin and Emerson among them.
McMakin is a lanky and outgoing forward who sports a 4.0 grade-point average, cuts most of the team's hair and averages 23 points per game. Already taking two courses at Chief Dull Knife College, he dreams of using basketball to launch him into the larger world and eventually return to the reservation to open a business and mentor kids.
For him, much is riding on a season shrouded in a tangle of joy and sadness.
“It’s been hard to motivate our bros to go to practice,” said McMakin, who sports a tattoo on his left forearm honoring Makinzy's twin passions of music and sneakers. “We know we’ve got the talent and we know we can do it, we just have to commit ourselves. But it’s really hard for these kids. They ain’t thinking basketball; their minds are somewhere else.
“But me, I’m thinking basketball all day, trying to get to the next level, go out of my community, come back and help kids with what I didn’t have.”
Added Emerson, in hushed tones: “I hope our team can come together and make it through the season because we’ve all been through the same things. I know it’s hard.”
As the two talked, they sat next to Scalpcane in his spacious office. The aroma of freshly burned cedar cleansed the air and raw emotion was palpable.
Difficult as it was, all three wanted to share their interwoven stories, occasionally through cracking voices, as they seek hope and healing amid pain that eases daily but will always linger until, as Scalpcane puts it, “we all meet up again and have more stories to tell.”
McMakin was a freshman when his brother’s car was hit by the semi as he turned onto US 212. A motocross fanatic and Dull Knife student whose Northern Cheyenne name was Buffalo Walking, Makinzy wanted to open a store in the Lame Deer mini-mall where his father, Oly, owns a silk-screen business; Rocco now works at the Buffalo Walking store to help his brother’s dream endure.
When their mother, Teresa, superintendent of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby, told him of “Mac D’s” accident, he collapsed to his knees. On Jan. 11, the third anniversary of Makinzy's death, Rocco scored 32 points.
“The game of his life,” said Teresa, who like Rocco wears dog tags bearing Makinzy’s picture and words he once penned to them: "Our love will last longer than a lifetime."
Rocco's primary sanctuary has been the family home, vibrant with the energy of four newly adopted toddler siblings. He could also always find comfort at another safe haven for Lame Deer youth: the Scalpcanes.
Basketball was a centerpiece at the Scalpcanes' home when they also lived at Muddy Creek, just west of town. Journey, who mostly stared at the floor while Rocco and Tiger talked, lifted his head and grinned when reliving Keeshawn memories.
“We would stay up till like 3 in the morning playing basketball, just laughing,” he said. “And Tiger would open up the window and say, ‘Go to bed!’ or 'Keep it down!' ”
Tiger routinely drove Keeshawn, Journey and others to tournaments and opened the gym. When the two entered high school last year, Rocco mentored them and the trio dreamt of adding to the school's trophy case.
This past summer, they had played basketball for 39 consecutive days when Tiger gave Keeshawn and Journey the option of competing in Crow Agency or hunting a bison from the tribal herd for the Sun Dance. They chose the hunt and all that comes with it, including field dressing the massive animal.
“We got blessings out of it, but at the same time it was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Tiger recalled as he and Journey both laughed.
It was one of their last activities together.
On June 12, Keeshawn, or Heyowenahun (Yellowhand), went over to The Other Side Camp. He left behind his parents, Tiger and Annette, brother Keanu and sister Tasia, and an extended family of no fewer than 21 Northern Cheyenne and Crow surnames. He was 15.
As the summer advanced, Tiger, long a tireless champion of area kids, couldn’t bear the thought of re-entering the school, particularly the gym where he, Journey and Keeshawn spent day and night. The irreconcilable sense of loss was compounded in late August with the death of his 66-year-old father-in-law Jerry Small, a Hall of Fame rodeo cowboy and regular companion on regenerative horseback rides.
Tiger was set to work in a coal mine.
“I was done,” he said. “Basketball and riding with my father-in-law had always been my escapes from reality. Both were taken from me.”
Eventually, though, as he looked outward from his own anguish he saw others grieving, too. Journey, Rocco and the other boys were struggling in a gym that was supposed to be another sanctuary. He saw the pain in his girls team as well.
He began to admonish himself for wallowing while others suffered.
“I quit on them,” he said. “I could see them hanging their heads and having a hard time and I felt like I owed it to Keeshawn to help bring them back up and have a good season and remember who they’re playing for. I owed it to them. I owed it to their brother.
”I could either drown in my sorrows and quit on everybody and they’re going to probably follow my lead or I could lift up and they’re probably going to follow my lead.”
Telling Annette, “I really need to get back into this," Tiger returned as AD and girls coach. One player he especially hoped to lift was Journey, who practically lived with the Scalpcanes during the summers and also thought of avoiding the gym where Keeshawn’s spirit lingered.
“The first day of practice I wasn’t even going to show up,” he said. “I thought it was going to be too hard on me. But my family started talking to me and my friends said, ‘Play for him.' After we started winning some games we started feeling good. I try not to think about the other part. Sometimes it’s hard for me, though. It’s weird not seeing (Keeshawn) on the court.”
Basketball remains both a reminder and an escape.
Tiger still struggles watching the boys games; against Lodge Grass, a team with several of Keeshawn’s friends, he kept to himself in his office. That game, the team's 10th, was the first Annette could muster the strength to attend.
Both cried.
“It took me awhile to walk in there,” Tiger said. “But I had to. I said a prayer and said, ‘All right, let’s do this.' I was thinking of Keeshawn. For me to do this … I don’t wish this pain on anybody, my worst enemy. I have to deal with it every day. A smile can hide a lot of pain.”
Day by day, community members provide a shoulder. Those who know the ultimate loss — of a child — often share a silent, knowing hug.
“It’s like we’re in a special club,” Teresa said. “A club nobody wants to be in.”
At other times, floodgates open.
“We pray all the time and just let our emotions out,” said Journey, a consistent double-figures scorer himself. “Every time I walk into the school I know I’m not going to be seeing (Keeshawn) anymore. It’s hard. When I see Tiger and Tasia I get emotional. I just feel like I want to cry.”
Said Rocco: “It’s always there. I just make sure they know I’m thinking about them every day. I think about everybody I lost every morning when I wake up. I just pray to them that I have a good day and to watch over our community. But I know they’re my guardian angels so I don’t have to worry.”
Sometimes, they’ll reflect on all the Northern Cheyenne and Crow communities have endured. They shake their heads when they see families squabble or children mistreated and ignored.
"I'm like, 'Man, I'd give anything to have my son back,'" Tiger said.
In the process, they wonder how they'll forge ahead against the relentless sucker punches to the soul.
And then they realize: They have no choice.
“Losing someone can either make you or break you,” Rocco said. “It’s hard to lose someone, but you just gotta live your best life for them. I think that all the time.”
So they live for the departed. And they live for those who remain.
“I’m not gonna lie, there’s days I can’t get out of bed,” Tiger said. “If it wasn’t for these guys to show them you’ve got to go on with life, I don’t think I would’ve gone on with life. When I see these boys I’ve got something to live for.”
Journey takes solace in the powerful feeling that Keeshawn's spirit is on the court with him, wagging a finger when he misses a free throw. Rocco can feel Makinzy's presence and picture Fisher bounding up and down the sidelines.
As for Tiger, if he begins to despair, he thinks of a tough-love message from Chris Currier, a four-time state wrestling champion for Colstrip who is “like my little brother." Currier lost his son Kaden in a car accident in December 2018.
During a fall hunting trip, Tiger said, the two had an emotional and “on-point” talk about grieving.
“I’m not going to beat around the bush with you, bro,” he remembers Currier saying. “I’m going to tell it to you how it is: Pity party don’t work. Nothing takes the pain away. You gotta go forward. You’ve got a lot of kids counting on you. You can’t hang your head.”
Only rocks live forever, Tiger was reminded, and the message was received: “I live every day for my son, I live every day for these kids, and I live every day for basketball because that’s all we do.”
Indeed, in Lame Deer, where the game symbolizes the unfettered freedoms Plains Indians once knew, basketball is the most powerful and joyful antidote even as memories hover over every game.
Especially this winter.
The Morning Stars are 9-3 and sixth in the 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings. With six capable seniors, they have the talent to make state — especially, Rocco says, if every player completely commits.
Rocco was a freshman when Lame Deer won districts and divisionals in 2017. He remembers the pride, car horns blaring as the bus inched through town after the team earned a trip to state.
“I loved that," he said. "I’d love that again. I want to hold that trophy and point up to the sky and say, ‘I did this for you.
"I didn’t do this for me. I did this (one, two. three) ... for you!“
