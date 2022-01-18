EAST HELENA — The struggle to win a basketball game and break a years-long losing streak finally came to an end for the Stevensville boy’s basketball team on Tuesday night. Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Yellowjackets swarmed back, beating East Helena 35-32.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Stevensville head coach Clayton Curley said. “We tell them every week that we wanna peak at the end of the season. We feel that we’re getting better every week. This was a young team last year with all sophomores and this year they’re all juniors except for one transfer from Italy. We just keep on working and the kids are getting better.”
Curley said Stevensville’s losing streak was somewhere in the 40-game range heading into Tuesday night. The streak extended back nearly three seasons and came to an end behind 13 points from junior Kellan Beller.
“It’s crazy,” Beller said of the win. “It’s been ever how many years since we’ve gotten one of these. We’ve all been playing together for so many years, to finally get one of these, I feel like it’s going to be great for us. Get some momentum going for the rest of the season.”
Lorenzo Grazzani added eight points for the Yellowjackets and Cole Olson chipped in five points.
Early on, it looked as if East Helena would replicate its double digit win against Stevensville on Dec. 23. The Vigilantes held an 11-2 advantage after one quarter and led 19-4 following a Colter Charlesworth 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Stevensville chipped back, cutting that edge to 10 points on a Beller 3-pointer. Another triple from the junior and a lay-up off a steal further trimmed East Helena’s lead to three points and capped a 12-0 Yellowjackets run.
“We talked about taking care of the ball on offense and not letting them dribble penetrate and shoot,” Curley said. “East Helena came out on fire and lit up about four or five threes in that first half. Unfortunately we didn’t make anything in the first half, but we told the kids to just stay calm and stay cool and that good things will happen if you do the little things right.”
East Helena buried five 3-pointers in the first half. Charlesworth knocked down multiple long-range buckets after Kobe Mergenthaler opened the scoring with five-straight points.
What was a quick start for the Vigilantes quickly faded. East Helena scored just 11 points in the second half, allowing Stevensville to take a fourth-quarter lead on an Olson field goal.
“We just, defensively, let them back in,” East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. “Give Stevensville credit, they played hard, they knocked down some threes that got them back into the game. We should not be giving up threes in a man-to-man defense. We just couldn’t hit shots in the second half. We scored three buckets in the second half, that’s it.”
Down a pair with under 10 seconds left to play, East Helena had a chance to tie the game. Out of a timeout, the Vigilantes got the ball to Kaeden Sager, their leading scorer. He drove the basketball left and flipped up a shot through contact. No foul was called and the shot was no good.
East Helena fouled, and following a split pair of free throws from Stevensville that established a three-point lead, advanced the basketball the full length of the floor and got an open look on the right wing to try to tie the game. The ball rimmed out, preserving Stevensville’s advantage at the final horn.
“We were trying to get Sager a 3-pointer at the top of the key [before the free throws],” Ridgeway said. “They defended him pretty well. That last play we drew up, that was kind of a Valparaiso play at the end where we tried to get a three off. They ran it well and I thought [the shot] was going in. Give credit to Stevensville, they played hard. They came in here and had nothing to lose and we may have overlooked them.”
Charlesworth finished with eight points for East Helena. Curtis Corzine added seven points and Tucker Petty and Mergenthaler each contributed six points in the loss.
East Helena falls to 2-8 on the season and 1-5 in Southwest A play following Tuesday’s defeat. Stevensville finally gets to change that number in the win column to something other than a “zero.”
The Yellowjackets improve to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.
“It’s always big for the program, but it starts in the summer, you gotta work in the summer,” Curley said of the win. “It’s a big one for us to get a win, but we want to see many more of them.”
